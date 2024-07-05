WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa Disses Roman Reigns, Calls Himself The Bloodline Leader
Before we get to Money in the Bank 2024, it's time for the go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and we've got live results.
Not only will the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada play host to MITB on Saturday, but it'll also hold tonight's episode of SmackDown. On the show this evening, we'll hear from Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline after they brutally attacked Paul Heyman, who refused to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief last week.
What will The Bloodline have to say, and how will Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens respond ahead of Money in the Bank 2024?
WWE SmackDown Results - Massive Championship Match
There will also be championship gold at stake tonight. WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will defend against DIY. For weeks, Johnny Gargano has been trying to convince Theory that Waller is just using him.
Is Gargano right?
We'll also see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill hoping to put their rivalry with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell behind them. The two teams will collide later tonight.
While we're on the subject of tag teams, The Street Profits will also be in action. They'll be taking on Pretty Deadly.
WWE SmackDown Results (July 5, 2024)
Jey Uso made a surprise appearance to get the show started.
Jey said that if the crowd wants him to become Mr. Money in the Bank, say "Yeet."
LA Knight's music then hit. Knight credited Jey for splitting apart from The Bloodline. Knight said it doesn't matter if it's Jey or anyone else, he will run through anyone in his way from grabbing the MITB briefcase.
Jey and Knight had a Yeet vs. Yeah off before Carmelo Hayes made his way out. Carmelo was interrupted by Chad Gable.
Andrade then had some words before Drew McIntyre appeared. Drew called Andrade "El Idiot."
He said he feels bad for Chad Gable, claimed Carmelo is not "him," LW Knight will be saying "no" instead of "Yeah," and he questioned how Jey was even allowed in Canada.
A brawl broke out, which ended with Jey and LA Knight sending McIntyre out of the ring.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Bayley backstage. Bayley was asked about what it takes to win the MITB match. Chelsea Green interrupted, which set up an attack from Piper Niven.
Bayley walked out of Nick Aldis' office. She told Naomi that she has a singles match with Piper Niven tonight.
The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly
Angelo Dawkins hit a sunset flip, but Elton Prince kicked out. Kit Wilson was tagged in and he and Dawkins went down after collided with one another.
Montez Ford got the hot tag and began cleaning house. Elton Prince held Kit Wilson on his shoulder and the two landed a giant superplex on Montez.
Ford hit a dive on Pretty Deadly on the outside. He then landed a frog splash on Kit Wilson for the win.
Winners: The Street Profits
Theory told Waller they have to make sure they're on the same page. Waller claimed Gargano is in Theory's head. Waller reminded Theory of his accomplishments when he left The Way.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae
Cargill was being double teamed before her and Hartwell went down from a double big boot. Belair and LeRae were tagged in.
Belair and Cargill went for a double team on Candice, but Hartwell pulled Belair by the hair.
It didn't matter as Cargill and Belair hit Jaded and KOD in stereo for the win.
Winners: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
Cathy Kelley interviewed Cargill and Belair. Bianca and Jade said their goal is to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens were walking backstage and they will hit the ring after a commercial break.
The trio made their entrances one by one. Cody said he's heard enough from Solo SIkoa and the so-called modern Bloodline. Orton said if it's up to him, the rivalry ends with an RKO.
Owens then revealed on Monday morning he received a call from his dad saying his mother was in the hospital. KO said he didn't skip SmackDown because his mother would want him to be in the ring.
Owens said this version of himself is dangerous and win, lose, or draw, he will give The Bloodline all he has.
Bayley (w/Naomi) vs. Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green)
IYO SKY was shown in the crowd during Bayley's entrance.
Bayley hit a bulldog on Piper. Niven drove Bayley's head to the ring post before an ad break.
Cameras later revealed Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria were also in the crowd. Tiffany Stratton made her way out to get a closer look at the action.
A brawl broke out with Naomi, Chelsea, Lyra, Stark, Stratton and IYO. Stratton took out everyone on the outside with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.
In the ring, Bayley defeated Piper with the Rose Plant.
Winner: Bayley
After the match, Nia Jax attacked Bayley. Nia went for The Annihilator, but Michin attacked Jax with a kendo stick.
DIY were backstage and said Toronto made their team, but tonight isn't about the past.
A-Town Down Under (c) vs. DIY - for the WWE Tag Team Championship
DIY sent the tag champs to the outside and hit stereo dives before another commercial break.
Gargano hit a modified Canadian Destroyer on Grayson Waller on the outside.
Waller accidentally hit Theory. He ended up kicking out of Shatter Machine. Theory took another bullet for Waller.
Gargano and Ciampa ended up locked in stereo submissions to force the tap. We have new tag team champions!
Winners AND NEW WWE Tag Team Champions: DIY
A video played of The Bloodline. Solo SIkoa said his family needed him to be the Tribal Chief. Solo claimed Roman Reigns wasn't man enough to defend the family name against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.
Solo said if Roman wants to try to take back the Tribal Chief distinction, he dared him to try to take it from him.
This is how SmackDown went off the air.
