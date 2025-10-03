Khabib forced to watch as his student is knocked out cold by brutal spinning attack
PFL Champions Series was home to a major upset on Saturday, as one Khabib Nurmagomedov student was knocked unconscious after dominating a great majority of his fight.
UFC GOAT Nurmagomedov was in attendance for most of he night, serving as corner-man to numerous fighters. While his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov looked to defend his lightweight title in the main event, the next important fight for 'The Eagle' was Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis on the main card.
Magomedov closed as a moderate favorite over the younger Pettis brother, before the unthinkable happened in round one.
Sergio Pettis scores massive upset with spinning elbow KO over Magomed Magomedov in PFL
'Tiger' Magomedov imposed his gameplan well in the opening frame, keeping Pettis guessing on the feet before finding his grappling. Pettis was at the mercy of Magomedov on the ground for the better part of five minutes, narrowly avoiding multiple submission attempts.
'The Phenom' found his way to the feet in the dying seconds of the round, and in a bizarre turn, Magomedov attempted a jumping strike. In classic Pettis fashion, the American committed to a spinning back elbow that knocked Magomedov flat on his back. A Dan Henderson-style dropping strike sealed the deal.
Pettis continues the family trend of scoring spontaneous come-from-behind finishes. His brother Anthony knocked out 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson with a superman punch in 2019, and Sergio knocked out Kyoji Horiguchi with a spinning back fist in 2022. They really have a knack for these unconventional techniques.
Pain is part of the game, and a dejected Nurmagomedov followed his defeated student out of the ring after the contest concluded. Spectators in the arena caught his sombre reaction live. This isn't the end for Khabib at PFL Champions Series, however, as Usman prepares to carry the torch in the main event.
