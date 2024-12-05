UFC Next? Another PFL-Bellator Champ Asks to Be Released From Contract Following Lack of Communication
Patchy Mix is the latest PFL-Bellator champion to come out and ask to be released from his contract with the promotion.
Bantamweight champion Mix joins 2x PFL tournament winner Magomed Magomedkerimov and Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull in being asked to be released.
Mix's announcement came in the form of a post on December 5, where he cited a lack of communication for his decision.
"My manager told me to hold off but haven’t heard anything from[PFL or Donn Davis] If you are not gonna have me fight then just please release me from contract. This is not what I want but if I’m not important to the company being a multi time champ. Then let me go respectfully."
'No Love' currently rides a seven fight winning streak with championship victories over Raufeon Stots, Sergio Pettis, and Magomed Magomedov. He would be a welcome addition to the UFC bantamweight roster, and the promotion hasn't been shy with signing high-tier fighters from other promotions such as Reiner de Ridder from ONE, and Kayla Harrison from PFL.
