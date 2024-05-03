UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Start Time, Date, Full Card, & Betting Odds
The 15th UFC event in 2024 thus far, UFC 301, commences in Brazil. It will be headlined by Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in a flyweight title encounter on Saturday night. Pantoja wants to earn his second successful defense, having defeated Brandon Royval in December at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Erceg's quick rise to stardom is something to monitor, as he has won 12 of his first 13 fights and is unblemished since signing with the UFC in June 2023. Despite him not being the so-called popular choice to earn the next crack at gold, the UFC went with the fresher matchup, which sees Erceg enter into so-called enemy territory.
Regardless of whether Erceg wins or loses, his name will be remembered by MMA fans, given that his career is only just beginning.
Erceg joins a short list of fighters who have earned a title shot very early on in their UFC careers, which includes Brock Lesnar, Alex Pereira and Liz Carmouche, to name a few.
The co-main event features the return of a hometown icon, José Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC). After a brief hiatus and mini-retirement from MMA, he returns to the UFC and will take on Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC). While Aldo is the former UFC featherweight champion, Martinez has quickly risen into the upper echelon at bantamweight, winning six straight fights.
The rest of the card isn't top-heavy by any stretch, but there are some intriguing names to watch who arguably have potential to be future title challengers, contenders, or better yet, champions.
Without further ado, here is all you need to know ahead of UFC 301, the first of three consecutive cards for the promotion in May.
Who is part of the UFC 301 lineup, and what are the current betting odds?
Check out the bout order and betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. A late scratch to the card occurred this morning when William Gomis vs. Jean Silva was scrapped after the weigh-ins due to Gomis' unsafe weight cut despite making the featherweight limit, two pounds under, at 143.
Despite Gomis vs. Silva getting canceled, the card will proceed with 13 fights, as all 26 fighters were on weight ahead of the event successfully.
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Main Event: Flyweight championship: (C.) Alexandre Pantoja (-185) vs. Steve Erceg (+154) – five rounds
• Co-Main Event: Bantamweight: Jose Aldo (+120) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-142)
• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (+425) vs. Vitor Petrino (-575)
• Middleweight: Michel Pereira (-625) vs. Ihor Potieria (+455)
• Middleweight: Paul Craig (+455) vs. Caio Borralho (-625)
Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito (+154) vs. Jack Shore (-185)
• Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+320) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-410)
• Lightweight: Elves Brenner (+210 vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-258)
• Lightweight: Joaquim Silva (+164) vs. Drakkar Klose (-198)
Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy (-218) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+180)
• Women's flyweight: Dione Barbosa (-238) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (+195)
• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-550) vs. Vinc Pachel (+410)
• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (-122) vs. Kevin Borjas (+102)
*Odds are at the time of publication and are subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.
