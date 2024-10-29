UFC Announces 3 Huge Fights for December Tampa Event
Three more fights have been added to UFC Fight Night: Tampa, on December 14.
In an announcement on October 29, the UFC revealed the return of fan-favorite strawweight Mackenzie Dern and matchups with Manel Kape and Vitor Petrino.
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Dern will return to face UFC veteran Amanda Ribas. Ribas found a mild career resurgence in 2023 after finishing Luana Pinheiro with a spinning wheel kick and punches, and went on to drop a tight decision against former champion Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89.
Grappling phenom Dern will be looking to piece together her first winning streak since 2021. It will also be an opportunity to avenge her first professional loss at the hands of Ribas in 2019.
Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva
No. 9 ranked flyweight Manel Kape will defend his top-ten spot against the surging Bruno Silva. Kape most recently fought and lost to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304, snapping a four-fight winning streak.
On the other hand, Silva is riding a four-fight finish streak. It looks to be intentional matchmaking to cure Kape's streak of decision results and many cancellations.
Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
Petrino lost his '0' against Anthony Smith in May by way of round one guillotine choke. The result sparked dispair in many fans hoping Petrino would breathe life into the light heavyweight division. He gets a rare second chance to try for the top-15 when he comes up against Dustin Jacoby, who only recently dropped out of the rankings.
Jacoby, a former GLORY kickboxer, looks to steady his ship after going 1-4 in his last five appearances, most recently being knocked out by Dominick Reyes in June.
