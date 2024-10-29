MMA Knockout

UFC Announces 3 Huge Fights for December Tampa Event

Two veteran matchups and one do-or-die fight get added to UFC: Tampa.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Three more fights have been added to UFC Fight Night: Tampa, on December 14.

In an announcement on October 29, the UFC revealed the return of fan-favorite strawweight Mackenzie Dern and matchups with Manel Kape and Vitor Petrino.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Dern will return to face UFC veteran Amanda Ribas. Ribas found a mild career resurgence in 2023 after finishing Luana Pinheiro with a spinning wheel kick and punches, and went on to drop a tight decision against former champion Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89.

UFC Announced 3 Huge Fights for December Tampa Event
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Grappling phenom Dern will be looking to piece together her first winning streak since 2021. It will also be an opportunity to avenge her first professional loss at the hands of Ribas in 2019.

Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva

No. 9 ranked flyweight Manel Kape will defend his top-ten spot against the surging Bruno Silva. Kape most recently fought and lost to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304, snapping a four-fight winning streak.

UFC Announced 3 Huge Fights for December Tampa Event
Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Silva is riding a four-fight finish streak. It looks to be intentional matchmaking to cure Kape's streak of decision results and many cancellations.

Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby

Petrino lost his '0' against Anthony Smith in May by way of round one guillotine choke. The result sparked dispair in many fans hoping Petrino would breathe life into the light heavyweight division. He gets a rare second chance to try for the top-15 when he comes up against Dustin Jacoby, who only recently dropped out of the rankings.

Jacoby, a former GLORY kickboxer, looks to steady his ship after going 1-4 in his last five appearances, most recently being knocked out by Dominick Reyes in June.

UFC Announced 3 Huge Fights for December Tampa Event
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com