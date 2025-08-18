UFC CEO Dana White shares long-shot update regarding Jon Jones White House plans
If it were up to UFC CEO Dana White, making a massive announcement regarding a possible Jon Jones fight at the White House next year is not just unlikely, it's astronomical.
White was in a fiery mood come Saturday night as it transitioned to Sunday morning upon speaking to reporters at the UFC 319 post-fight presser. When it came to the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, though, White didn't hold back and addressed whether he has spoken to Jones along with whether the pair have talked in recent weeks.
“Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?” White said. "So I already said that I don’t trust him, and you’re asking me what could he do for me to trust him in the next three months? You don’t trust him. I don’t talk to him either."
White, like the gambler he is accustomed to being, put on his oddsmaker hat. The room gasped as White may have delivered the blow to kill all hope of a spectacle-type return between Jones and Tom Aspinall, or whoever the champion is by that point.
Dana White Gives Brutal Jon Jones Update
"I haven’t talked to him at all," White said. "If I had to make odds, it’s a billion-to-one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”
White's stance is oddly similar to the one he gave Jim Rome earlier in the week about Jones when asked to predict if he or former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor could make a return to action next year.
“I trust Conor,” White said. "Conor McGregor has never, ever — unless he is seriously injured — this guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.”
Dana White To Meet With Donald Trump For White House Plans
White said the logistics of the White House event will begin to take shape upon meeting with President Donald Trump in 11 days in Washington D.C.
“That meeting’s going to happen actually the 28th of this month," White said. "I don’t even start thinking about who is going to fight at the White House until after January.”
For now, White and the UFC have enough on their plates to worry about. From a constant travel schedule to crowning new champions, White said he is focused on immediacy rather than rushing to make rash decisions about hypothetical, uncharacteristic scenarios.
But, of course, anything is possible.
