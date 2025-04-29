UFC slammed by Tom Aspinall’s dad as Jon Jones delays mount
Another month, another drought of news surrounding an undisputed title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
Despite what the UFC would have you believe, Jones' heavyweight title is not 'undisputed,' since Aspinall has held the interim title for well over 500 days. While there's only one option for Jones to consider for his next fight, fans are still waiting for news.
And so is Aspinall, as it seems...
Andy Aspinall brands Jon Jones situation 'stupid' as UFC continues to delay
As far as Team Aspinall is concerned, they only want to compete for the undisputed belt, whether Jones is holding it or not. Speaking on Aspinall's YouTube channel, father Andy Aspinall vented his frustration with Jones and the UFC for stalling his son's progress.
"Just a massive pain in the arse, really," Andy said. ". . . It's his living, and you need to be making money from your living, especially while you're fit and healthy.
"[...] It's stupid. I have no idea the reason why the UFC don't want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones... 'Stay tuned,' That's the message they wanted Tom to give out to people."
Referring to Aspinall's cryptic message earlier in April.
". . . They're gonna try and fix the fight with Jon Jones," Andy continued. "But we're in April now, still waiting for this guy to say, 'I'll have a fight, I'll not have a fight.' And I don't really understand that, he's a fighter who should be having fights.
"Why's he just still sitting around not giving an answer as to whether he's gonna fight or not?"
Jones has defended his title once since winning it 786 days ago. Just days ago, he surpassed Stipe Miocic's first 784-day reign. Miocic defended his belt three times in this span. For 'Bones' to become the longest reigning, he must beat Cain Velasquez's second reign of 896 days.
Many fans think Jones is deliberately targeting this record by stalling Aspinall, especially after it was reported he wanted six extra months of preparation (182 days).
