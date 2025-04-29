Top-ranked fighter sends reassuring message to fans after UFC Kansas City loss
It’s been a difficult few years for one of the UFC’s top-ranked featherweight contenders.
It looked like the featherweight division would remain under the rule of Ilia Topuria for the near future after he knocked out Max Holloway to defend his belt at UFC 308, but after Topuria vacated the title Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight crown when he defeated Diego Lopes at UFC 314.
Volkanovski is in need of fresh challengers after he bested most of the featherweight elite during his previous reign as champion, and Giga Chikadze was looking to put himself in the title conversation when he took on David Onama at UFC Kansas City last weekend.
Giga Chikadze Addresses Fans After Loss
Things didn't end up going to plan for Chikadze, as the top-ranked featherweight was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of UFC Kansas City before he dropped a unanimous decision to Onama on fight night.
Onama did enter the night with quite a bit of momentum after winning his previous three fights, but after losing to an unranked fighter Chikadze made sure to reassure fans that he isn’t going anywhere.
"I'll be back! Thank you for support!"
A former kickboxer, Chikadze joined the UFC in 2019 and won his first seven fights before losing a unanimous decision to Calvin Kattar in what was the Georgian’s second UFC Fight Night main event in a row.
“Ninja” rebounded with a win over Alex Caceres the following year, but the 36-year-old now finds himself on a two-fight skid after came up short against current #6-ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen at UFC 304 before falling to Onama in Kansas City.
