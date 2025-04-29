Carlos Prates sends message to fans after UFC Kansas City defeat
Carlos Prates is keeping headstrong after his result at UFC Kansas City.
His fight with Ian Machado Garry ended in a decision loss, Prates' first in eleven fights. Despite this, 'The Nightmare' made a good account of himself, hurting Garry in the closing frame but failing to find the finish. Fans didn't expect either fighter to see the final bell.
'It hurts' ... Carlos Prates releases statement after UFC Kansas City
Reacting to his loss on Instagram, Prates remarked, "Six years without losing, I had forgotten how much it hurts, how the heart, the soul hurts, more than any other part of the body.
". . . Time to go back home, take care of the body and come back stronger like every other time. Despite everything, this week was f*****, we had angry days, many lessons and so on, I have nothing to complain about.
"Thanks to everyone who cheered, sent messages, my team... Everyone involved in this walk. Can't wait to be back. The Nightmare has just begun."
Prates remains the No. 13-ranked welterweight fighter in the UFC, so there are plenty of opportunities for a big-name return when he's ready.
