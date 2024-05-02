UFC News: Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski Respond to Joe Rogan's Bold Fight Claims
(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Alexander Volkanovski alleges he wasn't offered a rematch with Ilia Topuria at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, despite what Joe Rogan would have you believe.
Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience on April 26, Rogan explained that Topuria had declined an offer to rematch Volkanovski at UFC 305:
"I don't know who he [Topuria] wants to fight next," Rogan said. "But I guess he feels like he's the champ, he can call the shots. I know that he turned down the Perth one, 305, the Volkanovski rematch."
Topuria denied Rogan's allegations in a Tweet on May 1, and Volkanovski also clarified the rumours. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Volkanovski responded that the UFC had never offered him the main event in Perth. Still, he wasn't surprised that 'El Matador' had allegedly declined, claiming, "He's saying 'no' to everyone."
Topuria: No Doubt That in 2025 I Will Be the Highest Paid Athlete in the World
Speaking on the Webpositer Podcast on April 30, Topuria made a guarantee that he'd become the highest paid athlete in the world in 2025.
"I can tell you that I have no doubt that in 2025, I will be the highest-paid athlete in the world," Topuria remarked. "I'll be there, I have no doubt. I mean, I'd be surprised if I didn't do it."
According to Forbes, the highest-paid athlete in 2023 was Cristiano Ronaldo, with an income of roughly $136M. A majority of Ronaldo's income was off-field via sponsorships. This would be a miraculous climb for Topuria - 'El Matador' was paid $350,000 for his victory over Volkanovski in Anaheim, according to the California State Athletic Commission (via MMA Junkie).
Ronaldo earned $46M on-field (per Forbes), over 130 times higher than Topuria's disclosed payout at UFC 298. Still, Topuria had no doubt he'd defeat Volkanovski and become champion, so perhaps his iron determination could also materialise this.
