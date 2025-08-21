MMA Knockout

Tyron Woodley drops blunt advice for fighters chasing pay after UFC’s $7.7B deal

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley offered some blunt advice when asked what he'd do to secure the best deal as a fighter in the Paramount+ era of UFC.
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley offered some blunt advice when asked what he'd do to secure the best deal as a fighter in the Paramount+ era of UFC. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley were back in the UFC during their new Paramount+ era of broadcasting, valued at $7.7 billion over seven years, he'd make a few changes.

UFC announced its new deal earlier this month, and the promotion is set to receive hundreds of millions more per year. Even considering the abolishment of the pay-per-view model, fighter purses are still a contentious topic. UFC Boss Dana White was vague on any alleged pay rises, leading many to take the news with a grain of salt.

Speaking to MMA Knockout via Action Network, former champion Woodley explained what he'd do to secure a better deal in the Paramount+ era of UFC.

Love it or hate it, Dana White's UFC is covering unprecedented ground, with a UFC White House card rumored for 2026, alongside the colossal Paramount+ deal. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What Tyron Woodley would do to secure a bigger bag with the UFC's new $7.7 billion Paramount+ deal

According to Woodley, negotiating a bigger deal isn't as simple as entitlement for fighters; they need to appease the UFC machine.

"Looking back, one thing that I could change about my approach with the UFC and the brass. . . This is their league, right?" Woodley said. "I've [given them] a lot of opportunity to show them the best. . . . I should not be making anything less than anybody I beat, right? And if somebody on an equal level with an equal amount of title defenses, I should be at least parallel.

". . . I feel like [it's all about the way you win in the UFC], right? They're going to give you additional money based upon you knocking people out, winning, being ready to fight and being easier to deal with. [Rather] than you coming in there and forcing them to give you a bigger deal."

In his MMA retirement, Tyron Woodley took part in big-money fights with Jake Paul, for which he admits he took home seven-figure endorsements. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Tyron Woodley: Young fighters will do what they do for 'half the cost'

'The Chosen One' believes only big names can secure a better deal, like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, or Ilia Topuria. "Too many younger fighters are happy just to have a phone call from Dana White," he explained.

"You're so happy to be in the UFC. They'll do what they're made to do for half the cost. And the UFC always has that in their back pocket. . . . I would show the company that I'm the type of fighter that you want to put out... You know what I mean? When you put on a card, I'm one of the fighters that you got to put on this card. Right. If you can do that, then I think the money will work itself out."

UFC is set to start the new deal in 2026, marking a major milestone for the promotion, and hopefully its athletes.

Mathew Riddle
Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

