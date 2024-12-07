Eye Poke Spoils Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov Main Event at ONE Fight Night 26
Two-division ONE Championship titleholder Christian Lee returned to action for the first time in more than two years when he headlined ONE Fight Night 26 opposite Alibeg Rasulov.
Lee vs. Rasulov Ends After Eye Poke
ONE Championship's final event of 2024 took place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and in addition to the headlining lightweight title bout between Lee and Rasulov the card also featured a rematch between Mayssa Bastos and Danielle Kelly for Bastos' ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling title.
ONE Fight Night 26 Live Results & Highlights – Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov
The night's headlining bout was Lee's first fight since taking Kiamrian Abbasov's welterweight belt at ONE Fight Night 4 in 2022 to become a two-division champion, while Rasulov entered the matchup after defeating former titleholder Ok Rae Yoon in his promotional debut in July.
Some fans were surprised to see Rasulov as the betting favorite to take Lee's lightweight title at ONE Fight Night 26, and following nearly two rounds of high-paced action the fight unfortunately ended in a No Contest after Lee inadvertently poked the challenger in the eye and the ringside doctor called the fight off.
The disappointing result spoiled both Lee's return and Rasulov's title bid, and presumably ONE Championship will look to rebook the matchup sometime in early 2025 and allow the two lightweights to settle what was shaping up to be an incredible fight.
Liam Harrison's 'Last Dance' Fight Officially Announced for 2025 Event
Standout results at ONE Fight Night 26 included Reece McLaren's upset-win against Jarred Brooks, as well as the successful promotional debuts of grappling stars Dante Leon and Cole Abate in their matchups with Bruno Pucci and MMA legend Shinya Aoki.
Read More ONE Championship & MMA News
- Watch: Fighter Sets BKFC Record With Insane 2-Second Knockout
- UFC 311 Adds Another Huge Fight, Top Lightweights Set to Clash In Los Angeles
- UFC 310 Fighter Backs Aljamain Sterling to Dethrone Champion Ilia Topuria
- Top UFC Contender Claims "Time is Gone" for Alexander Volkanovski & Max Holloway
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.