UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena full card, betting odds, how to watch
The UFC’s 10-year Montreal drought ends Saturday night with two title fights, with critical movement for both.
In the main event of the evening, Belal Muhammad defends his UFC Welterweight Championship against Jack Della Maddalena.
Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC MMA) finally realized his dream when he snatched the title away from England’s own Leon Edwards last July. Despite a slight setback due to injury, the Chicago, Illinois, native will attempt to successfully defend his title for the first time.
Belal Muhammad Attempts To Halt JDM's Win Streak
Meanwhile, Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA) enters the headliner with a newfound opportunity to join UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski as another Australian representative aiming to win promotional gold. Della Maddalena burst onto the UFC scene within the last few years and hasn’t looked back since, defeating the likes of Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland, to name a few.
The co-headliner sees Valentina Shevchenko attempt to spoil Manon Fiorot’s homecoming as she tries to become the first female French UFC champion ever. Shevchenko (24-4-1 MMA) exacted revenge against Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout last September at Noche UFC 2 (aka UFC 306) by earning a decision win in the night’s main event.
Like Della Maddalena, Fiorot is also unbeaten in the UFC and could certainly make the flyweight division interesting with a win in her home territory. Fiorot also holds a win over former champion Rose Namajunas.
The rest of the card features many notable names and intriguing prospects, making each fight potentially entertaining for any fan.
The bout order and odds are below per DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 315 Odds + Bout Order
Main Card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Belal Muhammad (-192) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (+160), welterweight – Muhammad’s UFC welterweight title
- Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (+114) vs. Manon Fiorot (-135), flyweight – Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
- Jose Aldo (-185) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+154), featherweight
- Alexa Grasso (+195) vs. Natalia Silva (-238), flyweight
- Benoit Saint-Denis (-1500) vs. Kyle Prepolec (+800), lightweight
Full Preliminary Card (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+, ESPN)
- Featured Prelim: Mike Malott (-218) vs. Charles Radtke (+180), welterweight
- Jessica Andrade (+230) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (-285), flyweight
- Modestas Bukauskas (-110) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-110), light heavyweight
- Navajo Stirling (-325) vs. Ivan Erslan (+260), light heavyweight
- Marc-Andre Barriault (-175) vs. Bruno Silva (+145), middleweight
- Daniel Santos (+114) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (-135), featherweight
- Brad Katona (+114) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (-135), bantamweight
