Bo Nickal sends nasty message to UFC haters
Bo Nickal isn't forgetting the flak he's received since losing at UFC Des Moines.
Nickal was a controversial figure entering his co-main event against Reinier De Ridder, mainly due to his punching up at fighters like Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev while being unranked himself.
After his rib-crushing loss to De Ridder, Du Plessis called Nickal's result 'satisfying,' and thousands of UFC fans who were previously champing at the bit to jump on Nickal's first loss mercilessly taunted him online.
Staying headstrong, Nickal has a message for his haters...
Bo Nickal is ready to spit in the face of doubters who 'will come crawling back' after he becomes champion
In a now-removed video on his YouTube channel, Nickal addressed his haters in an explicit rant.
"All the negative, for me, I look at that and all I say is... 'Suck my d***'," Nickal said humorously. "At the end of the day, say what you want. But when I get back ontop and I'm the freaking champion of the world, you will all come crawling back.
"They always do. And I'll spit right in your face. . . . That's how I'll treat you guys. And every single one of you that says a bad thing, I have the memory of an elephant."
Nickal has been keen to face the fire since suffering his first defeat, but the manner of his loss likely means he'll face a middleweight gauntlet to challenge the rankings again.
