KSW 97 Stream: How to Watch Szymon Bajor vs. Matheus Scheffel
KSW 97, headlined by a clash of the titans between former title contenders Szymon Bajor and Matheus Scheffel, is the latest action-packed event from Europe's leading MMA promotion.
The card features nine fights, mainly due to numerous cancellations, but it remains strong, showcasing plenty of Polish talent facing off against formidable European and international opponents.
KSW Stream: TV Channel & Time
KSW 97 will stream live at 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. Viewers can catch the stream on KSWTV or Viaplay, which is accessible through the KSW website.
KSW 97 Fight Card
- Konrad Rusinski vs. Michael Guzik; WW
- Krystian Blezien vs. Alvin Lowenski; LW
- Sergiusz Zajac vs. Kleber Silva; LHW
- Igor Michaliszyn vs. Oton Jasse; MW
- Wiktoria Czyzewska vs. Erianny Castaneda; FLW
- Albert Odzimkowski vs. David Hosek; MW
- Marcin Krakowiak vs. Muslim Tulshaev; WW
- Oleksii Polischuck vs. Bruno Azevedo; FW
- Szymon Bajor vs. Matheus Scheffel; HW
