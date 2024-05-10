UFC Fight Night St. Louis Loses Matchup on Weigh-In Day
The UFC’s return to St. Louis after more than six years will unfortunately feature one less fight than originally planned.
UFC News: Merab Dvalishvili Targets Coach after Sean O'Malley Title Fight
Set to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis MO, this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card is headlined by a heavyweight clash between knockout artist Derrick Lewis and rising talent Rodrigo Nascimento.
Neither Lewis nor Nascimento had any issues making the heavyweight limit for their main event bout, but unfortunately Jared Gooden was unable to weigh-in due to a medical issue and his fight with Kevin Jousset has been cancelled.
Jousset had already weighed-in successfully for the welterweight contest, and unfortunately after Gooden’s withdrawal “Air” will now have to wait to make his third UFC appearance after he debuted in the promotion last year and collected two victories.
MMA News: Former ‘UFC 1’ Fighter Art Jimmerson Passes Away at Age 60
All fighters aside from Gooden successfully made weight for UFC St. Louis, and in addition to the heavyweight headliner fans can look forward to seeing hometown fighter Joaquin Buckley try to extend his current winning run against Nursulton Ruziboev in the night’s co-main event.
UFC St. Louis still features 12 fights after losing Gooden vs. Jousset, and be sure to check back with MMA Knockout on fight night for live results and highlights from all of the action.
Main Card
• Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
• Co-Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
• Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
• Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki
• Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
Preliminary Card
• Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
• Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington
• Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters
• Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley
• JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy
UFC Louisville: Michel Pereira Books Quick Return after Stunning Win at UFC 301
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.