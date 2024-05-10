UFC News: Merab Dvalishvili Targets Coach after Sean O'Malley Title Fight
Merab Dvalishvili may already have his next fight lined up after he challenges Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight title.
“The Machine” is on a 10-fight winning streak that has earned him the #1 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings, and although no date has been confirmed yet all signs seem to point towards him facing O’Malley in a huge matchup at some point this year.
The Georgian’s recent claim that the two fighters would meet at The Sphere in Las Vegas was quickly disputed by "Suga", and now Dvalishvili has indicated he wants to square off with O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch after he wins the bantamweight title.
Dvalishvili’s plan to “smash” both O’Malley and his coach is likely just part of his ongoing social media campaign for a bantamweight title shot, but Welch himself was happy to respond to the post even if he didn’t accept the #1-ranked bantamweight’s challenge.
O’Malley initially dismissed Dvalishvili’s title aspirations following his first title defense at UFC 299 before he acknowledged that the 33-year-old should be his next challenger, although “Suga” also recently admitted that he’d be willing to give up a significant amount of size to pursue a super fight with Conor McGregor.
There’s been no comment from the UFC thus far regarding Dvalishvili’s claim that he and O’Malley would headline UFC 306 at The Sphere, but whenever the two fighters do square off it will undoubtedly be a must-watch event for combat sports fans.
