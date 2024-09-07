UFC Live Stream | Sean Brady vs. Gilbert Burns Watch Along
The next welterweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Fight Night 242, where perennial challenger Gilbert Burns takes on the surging Sean Brady. Fans can watch along with the free UFC live stream.
Despite a slew of cancellations, which saw Calvin Kattar, Marcus McGhee, and Ovince St. Preux struck from the card, it remains a solid night of fights. The co-main event, in particular, is one to watch, with Natalia Silva battling Jessica Andrade for strawweight title contention.
Fans are also privy to all-action matchups featuring Steve Garcia, Trevor Peek, Isaac Dulgarian, and Felipe dos Santos.
UFC Fight Night Stream
Watch along with UFC Fight Night: Brady vs. Burns using the official UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, stream below.
