UFC Live Stream | Sean Brady vs. Gilbert Burns Watch Along

Watch along with UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

Mathew Riddle

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The next welterweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Fight Night 242, where perennial challenger Gilbert Burns takes on the surging Sean Brady. Fans can watch along with the free UFC live stream.

Despite a slew of cancellations, which saw Calvin Kattar, Marcus McGhee, and Ovince St. Preux struck from the card, it remains a solid night of fights. The co-main event, in particular, is one to watch, with Natalia Silva battling Jessica Andrade for strawweight title contention.

Natalia Silva UFC
Natalia Silva is 5-0 in the UFC / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Fans are also privy to all-action matchups featuring Steve Garcia, Trevor Peek, Isaac Dulgarian, and Felipe dos Santos.

UFC Fight Night Stream

Watch along with UFC Fight Night: Brady vs. Burns using the official UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, stream below.

Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

