UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

After a dark week for the UFC, the promotion returns to Las Vegas for another Fight Night installment from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. The main event features a key welterweight contender bout between former title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) and rising Philadelphia-based star Sean Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC).
Despite Burns weighing in just one pound over the welterweight limit Friday morning (171), the five-round fight will proceed as scheduled, with Burns coming in as a slight underdog.
Burns has enjoyed a decade of success in the UFC, as UFC Vegas 97 will mark his second appearance of the year, attempting to snap a two-fight losing skid. Burns has fought the best the division has to offer, including the likes of Jorge Masvidal, current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, Stephen Thompson and current PFL commentator and former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
Burns is attempting to earn his first win in over a year. His last fight saw him drop a third-round TKO against Perth native Jack Della Maddalena, who has not lost since May 2016. Burns has an impressive background, including a 68 percent finish rate across his MMA career thus far.
Meanwhile, Brady has been part of the UFC for nearly four years and is coming off a win against former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum, securing a third-round kimura submission last December. Prior to his lone Octagon blemish, he had defeated notable names including Michael Chiesa, Court McGee and Jake Matthews to remain in the mix for a future welterweight title shot.
Unlike Burns, Brady brings a less-active finishing rate at 50 percent, which evens itself out when decision wins are accounted for.
The main event is part of a 12-fight card, which was initially supposed to be 13 fights. Still, a light heavyweight encounter between Ovince Saint Preux and Ryan Spann was pulled Wednesday after the promotion announced Saint Preux was ill, leaving Spann without an opponent. In addition, Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden proceeds at bantamweight, as Durden replaces Alessandro Costa.
UFC Vegas 97 gets underway Saturday afternoon. The prelims will begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. ESPN+ will provide coverage of the entire event in the U.S.
Check out the bout order, as of Friday afternoon. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings.
• Gilbert Burns (+154) vs. Sean Brady (-185)
• Jéssica Andrade (+250) vs. Natália Silva (-310)
• Steve Garcia (-185) vs. Kyle Nelson (+154)
• Matt Schnell (+235) vs. Cody Durden (-290)
• Trevor Peek (-125) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (+105)
• Rongzhu (-250) vs. Chris Padilla (+205)
• Isaac Dulgarian (-2400) vs. Brendon Marotte (+1200)
• Felipe dos Santos (+142) vs. André Lima (-170)
• Yizha (+240) vs. Gabriel Santos (-298)
• Jacqueline Amorim (-310) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+250)
• Andre Petroski (-285) vs. Dylan Budka (+230)
• Zygimantas Ramaska (+110) vs. Nathan Fletcher (-130)
