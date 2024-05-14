UFC: Aljamain Sterling Declares Sean O'Malley's Coach "Eligible for These Hands"
Aljamain Sterling has sent a stern warning to Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch.
The title fight between Sterling and O'Malley took place at UFC 292, with O'Malley walking away as the new UFC Bantamweight Champion of the world after he dethroned Sterling by second-round TKO. Eight months removed from the title swap, the aftermath of that night has continued trending.
UFC Video: Sean O’Malley’s Coach Attempted Sabotage During UFC 292 Title Fight
"Funkmaster" has made it clear that while Welch didn't influence him during the fight, he did take issue with his actions along with the coach's comments on social media.
"You are a coach, you wanna be taken serious," Sterling said of Welch on his YouTube channel. "You're gonna be considered one of the greatest coaches in terms of you asking other coaches for advice. I know this personally that you're asking other coaches for advice and things like that. So, if you wanna be taken serious in that light and you wanna walk that path, I think there's some things that you're allowed to do and some things that you shouldn't be able to do."
"But, everyone's different. Everyone's gonna do things the way they wanna do it. I'm not here to tell Tim to stop doing what he's doing, but at the end of the day, with some people, some different coaches, some different upbringings, you're gonna get to a point where some people just not gonna allow certain things to slide. So, just be careful with what you're doing, and I'm not saying with me, I'm not saying I'm making any threats or anything like that. I think that the talking has somewhat ceased. O'Malley is a fighter. He could talk s*** to me if he want because he can actually get slapped. And I can still shake his hand after that. It's cool. It was like, 'Hey, you could make jokes. I could take jokes...'"
UFC 303: Ian Garry Provides Update on Colby Covington, Other Contenders: ‘They’re Running'
Sterling continued on, claiming Welch is no longer protected after "throwing stones" at him and his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili.
"The difference is he's eligible. He's in the game. If O'Malley pokes fun at me and talks s***, I'm not gonna assault O'Malley. There's like - there's just no reason for me to do that, like at all. The difference is he actually has an opportunity to answer for his words where this other guy is being protected as a civilian now. He's coaching guys, and talking s***, and throwing stones, and then hiding behind his fighter. That's not cool. And I'm not saying he's like, literally hiding behind his fighter, but he's trying to say, 'Well, I don't mind the dust up', and then he's the one that's not fighting. His fighter is doing the fighting. Well, guess what? Your fighters are doing the fighting, but now you're talking and you're right there. You are now eligible for these hands."
"For these hands, you are now eligible, sir," Sterling said of Welch.
In the opposite corner, Welch tells his side of the story. The fighter-turned-coach maintains he wasn't talking trash to Sterling online as he and O'Malley recently went over the ongoing beef that started with Welch yelling out all the wrong things cageside at UFC 292.
"Being respectful... It's like, dude, Aljo's trying to knock my buddy out," Welch said of the viral clip on O'Malley's YouTube channel.
"I love how Merab said he's gonna go to try to fight [you], like, Merab, you're 5'3", buddy. Don't forget that. Did he forget that?" O'Malley said in reference to Dvalishvili's previous threat to Welch.
UFC News: Merab Dvalishvili Targets Coach after Sean O'Malley Title Fight
"He said he's gonna smash you and then smash me backstage," Welch added. "And then Aljo was flustered and I mean, I get it. But, he's like, 'You talkin crap, you're talking s*** all the time...' I'm like bro, I never talk s***. I always give respect. You guys are the ones doing it. You guys are the ones who are going in the cage. I'm never talking s***, but it must be f****** burning him pretty bad. I don't know."
"When he's talking about you're putting yourself in the pool. I'm like, what pool are you talking about? Like, a street fight pool? Or what kind of pool here, brother?" Welch said of Sterling. "Or what rule set do you wanna do? We'd have to meet at 185 [lbs] because I'm a little bit stout right now, about 207."
"Because if they wanted to fight backstage, you wouldn't go, 'no, no, no'. You'll fight," O'Malley responded.
Fans React as UFC Announces Return to Paris for September Fight Night Card
When it comes to talking trash to other fighters, the dynamic duo of Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch might as well be polar opposites.
"You gotta be careful," Welch said. "You gotta remember. I think if you're online, you shouldn't be talking s*** to anyone you wouldn't talk s*** to in the face. I'm not gonna talk s*** to no one I think can f*** me up."
"I do," O'Malley responded to Welch. "Sean Strickland. I always say he can f*** me up, but I still talk s***. I get that. I'm not gonna be like I can f*** him up, but I can talk s*** on him. Well, I don't really talk s***."
A rematch between Sterling and O'Malley appears unlikely at this point after "Funkmaster" successfully debuted at featherweight at UFC 300, but if Dvalishvili challenges for the bantamweight belt next it will give both camps a chance to continue their ongoing war of words.
UFC News: Former Champ Rose Namajunas Headlines Fight Night in Denver
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMAKnockout.com for the transcription.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.