UFC Vegas 100 Prates vs. Magny Free Live Stream
UFC reaches its centennial APEX event tonight when perennial welterweight gatekeeper Neil Magny takes on Carlos 'The Nightmare' Prates.
The Fighting Nerds' Prates represents a new breed of cerebral fighters hailing from Brazil, and it's Magny's job to deny him a spot on the rankings. 'The Haitian Sensation' hasn't tasted back-to-back defeats in over a decade, and it's up to Prates to put on a show.
UFC Vegas 100 continues with 11 fights after suffering four pullouts and two cancellations. Still, it contains some promising matchups in Gore vs. Trocoli, Stamann vs. Blackshear, Zaleski vs Scroggin, and Meerschaert vs. Ridder.
UFC Vegas 100 Watch Along
Fans can watch along with a free live stream provided by the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver.
