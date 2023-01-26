Netflix have shared some photos to Instagram showing some of the behind the scenes for the upcoming fifth season of 'Drive to Survive'.

Sharing the photos to their Instagram followers, Netflix captioned the post:

"Here’s your first look at Formula 1: Drive to Survive S5!

"Only on Netflix, 24 Feb."

The fifth season of the hit show will give F1 fans a glimpse into the on and off track activity throughout the 2022 season.

The first photo shows Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz walking with Sebastian Vettel, who announced he was retiring at the end of 2022, at the season opening race in Bahrain.

The second photo is of French driver Pierre Gasly during one of his interview with the Drive to Survive crew. Gasly began talks with Alpine in the summer break and subsequently revealed that he would be leaving the AlphaTauri team at the end of the year to go to the French team. This is the first time in Gasly's F1 career that he will be leaving the Red Bull umbrella.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo can be seen in the third photo. McLaren announced part way through the season that they were parting ways with the Australian fan favourite at the end of the year. After the season had come to a close, it was confirmed that Ricciardo had signed with Red Bull as their reserve driver for 2023.

The fourth photo is of Alpine and Haas. This could be a reference to the friction between the two teams at the Circuit of The Americas when Fernando Alonso was sent flying up into the air after a collision with Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin. The Spanish driver was able to make a fantastic recovery but was later given a 30 second penalty when Haas lodged a complaint that he was driving the car in an unsafe condition after his crash with Stroll.

Another one of the biggest talking points of the year was the difficulties that the Ferrari team had with reliability in the cars and the countless strategical errors they made. It was revealed after the season had finished that Mattia Binotto was stepping down from his role as team principal at the end of the year. The fifth photo shows Charles Leclerc shaking hands with the now former team chief.

Mercedes headed into the 2022 season with a new driver line-up after Valtteri Bottas made the move to Alfa Romeo. The sixth photo shared by Netflix shows Bottas and Hamilton walking together after being teammates for five seasons.

One moment shared by the streaming service is of Haas team principal Guenther Steiner and Mattia Binotto in the back of what looks to be a classic Fiat 500. This is clearly some unseen footage that fans are already very excited for. One fan commented:

"Guenther and Mattia carpool karaoke is something I didn’t know I needed."

George Russell moved up from Williams to drive alongside Hamilton with Mercedes. He managed to prove himself with the team, despite the many issues the team had with the W13 cars, and was branded 'Mr. Consistency' for finishing in the top 5 for 19 out of the 22 races. Russell also went on to get his first F1 career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The eighth photo shows Russell looking rather serious either for an interview or press photo.

The ninth photo shows some of the Red Bull team, who showed fantastic strategy throughout the season. They managed to bag the constructors' championship title at the Austin Grand Prix when Max Verstappen took the win, a week after winning the drivers' championship at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz also sadly passed away just before the Austin Grand Prix, with the team dedicating the win to him.

The last photo is of Yuki Tsunoda walking with some of his AlphaTauri team. It is not very clear what exact moment this is in reference to, however, AlphaTauri had a difficult year coming ninth in the constructors' championship. Tsunoda will be driving alongside rookie Nyck de Vries for the 2023 season.

Season 5 of Drive to Survive is set to be released on 24th February during the 2023 pre-season testing and a week before the opening race in Bahrain which is on 3rd-5th March.