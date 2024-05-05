F1 News: Three Drivers Report to Stewards After Chaotic Miami Grand Prix
The 2024 Miami Grand Prix ended with multiple incidents necessitating investigations by the race stewards. Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and Kevin Magnussen were all called in for various on-track disputes and a penalty review.
The shimmering Miami circuit played host to an F1 spectacle marked not only by aggressive racing and strategic pit stops but also by post-race drama involving stewards' inquiries. At the heart of the unfolding drama were Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and Kevin Magnussen, who found themselves under scrutiny for a number of reasons.
From the onset, the race was a battleground for positioning, with McLaren's Lando Norris claiming a pivotal victory that thrust him forward in the championship standings. However, it was the incidents off the podium that captured significant attention. Sainz and Piastri, both contenders in the crowded mid-field, collided during the closing laps of the race. The incident saw Sainz assert vehemently over the team radio:
"Piastri should be reported to the Stewards for forcing me off the track," he said.
This altercation brought both drivers before the race stewards, though Piastri was later cleared of any wrongdoing, allowing him to retain his position in the race results.
On another note, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen faced inquiries into whether a penalty he received during the safety car section of the race was executed correctly.
Magnussen’s situation arose following an accidental yet impactful collision between him and Logan Sargeant, which brought out the safety car. The race stewards initially penalized Magnussen, but doubts about the proper enforcement of this penalty meant that the matter required further examination.
Away from the stewards' room, the race was nothing short of thrilling. Max Verstappen, who started from pole position, found himself struggling with vehicle handling after a brief off-track excursion that might have damaged his front wing. The Red Bull Racing star openly expressed his frustration, saying:
"I can't get the car to turn, it's a disaster."
Despite his struggles, Verstappen managed to secure a second-place finish, maintaining crucial points for the championship race.