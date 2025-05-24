Country Music Fans React To Reba's Pink Throwback Rodeo Photo
Country music legend and Hall of Famer, Reba, took to social media on Friday to share a throwback tour photo ahead of Nashville's Music City Rodeo.
The star took to her social channels to promote the show, Nashville's first and only PRCA Pro Rodeo, posting the vintage 1995 tour image alongside the caption, "You know what they say...if you stay rodeo ready, you don’t have to get rodeo ready! Who’s got their outfit picked out for the @MusicCityRodeo next week?"
And fans were all for it.
"Love this!!! ❤️❤️❤️" @amrieger wrote.
Another was ready to drop everything and hit the road to see her, writing "You tell me you're wearing this next week and I'll start packing my car right now. What a great throwback!"
Instagram user @fuelingjason wanted to see more, saying "👏🏽 fantastic throwback! We’d love to see more from this tour. It was amazing 🔥 🤠"
And X user @crosslanddon1 simply wrote "Howdy, cowgirl."
Another user wrote they couldn't wait for the rodeo and concert, writing "Can’t wait to see what you wear Queen!! I love this throwback!! Can’t wait for the rodeo/concert !"
Music City Rodeo is set to take place May 29-31 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The PRCA sanctioned rodeo will include bull riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, mutton bustin and more.
The rodeo will also include performances by Reba on May 29th, Jelly Roll on May 30th, and Tim McGraw on May 31st.
Recommended
List Of Memorial Day Weekend Rodeos Happening Across The Country
Cody Johnson To Close Out 2026 Houston Rodeo [Details & Ticket Info]
Neal McDonough’s 'The Last Rodeo' Drops Final Trailer Ahead Of Release
Minnesota Man Awarded Millions After Being Trampled At Rodeo Event