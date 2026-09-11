2026 NFR Bubble Race Intensifies After Round 1 of Puyallup Rodeo

The 2026 Puyallup Rodeo has kicked off at the Washington State Fair, and as one of the key events in the CINCH Playoffs Series, all eyes are on this rodeo.

Only 24 contestants in each event were invited to Puyallup. The top 23 from the Playoffs Series points as of August 24, as well as the event champions at the NFR Open, make up the roster.

Those points were earned through a complex structure at the 60 richest PRCA/WPRA rodeos of the season. Points are awarded based on an athlete's placing and the format of the rodeo: single round, tournament, etc. If athletes are entered in a Playoffs Tour rodeo and need to turn out for any reason, they are deducted points in the standings.

The culmination of those hard-earned points, Puyallup not only offers huge payouts to a select group of athletes, but it is also a key factor in determining who moves on to one of the richest rodeos of the entire year, held during the final weekend of the season.

Puyallup will help set the stage for the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, one of the newest additions to professional rodeo and a major game-changer for National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications.

There are two sets of 12 competitors, and each set will compete in two long rounds, with the top eight returning to the Semi-Finals, then the top four to the Finals.

September 10, Performance 1

Garrett Shadbolt | Fernando Sam-Sin

Bareback Riding

This was a huge ride for Shadbolt, who was less than $200 outside of the top 15 prior to the round win.

1. Garrett Shadbolt / 87.5 / $3,510

2. Cooper Cooke / 85.5 / $2,632.50

3. Jacob Lees / 83.5 / $1755

4. Jacek Frost / 83 / $877.50

Steer Wrestling

A little over $1,000 separates No. 18 through 21 in the World Standings. Johnson and Shaffer are both in this tier of the standings and are roughly $10,000 outside the top 15.

1/2. Tristan Martin / 4.5 / $3,071.25

1.2. Traver Johnson / 4.5 / $3,071.25

3. Justin Shaffer / 4.6 / $1755

4. Riley Duvall / 4.9 / $877.50

Breakaway Roping

Currently No. 22 and less than $20,000 outside of the top 15, this run could kick off the kind of momentum Hollabaugh needs to make a big late-season move.

1. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh / 2.4 / $3,510

2/3. Haiden Thompson / 2.7 / $2,193.75

2/3. Kinlie Brennise / 2.7 / $2,193.75

4. Jackie Crawford / 3.1 / $877.50

Saddle Bronc Riding

Casper has battled back from a brutal No. 16 finish in 2025. He is currently No. 9 in the World, and this win pushed him over the $200,000 mark in season earnings.

1. Wyatt Casper / 86.5 / $3,510

2. Statler Wright / 86 / $2,632.50

3/4. Waitley Sharon / 85.5 / $1,316.25

3/4. Lefty Holman / 85.5 / $1,316.25

Team Roping

The Graham brothers are in a tight bubble race in team roping. Dawson is currently No. 15 in heading, and Dillon is No. 12 in heeling. Wins like this will help them clinch their second consecutive NFR qualification.

1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham / 4.0 / $3,510 each

2. James Arviso/Levi Lord / 4.1 / $2,632.50 each

3/4. Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin / 4.4 / $1,316.25 each

3/4. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch / 4.4 / $1,316.25 each

Tie-Down Roping

Bryce Derrer is in hot pursuit of his first NFR qualification, and wins like these could help him seal the deal.

1. Bryce Derrer / 7.9 / $3,510

2. Joel Harris / 8.1 / $2,632.50

3. Cole Clemons / 8.3 / $1755

4. Ty Harris / 8.6 / $877.50

Barrel Racing

It was a fast track in the barrel racing, where cowgirls had to be sub-14 seconds to cash in. Megan McLeod-Sprague is in the battle of the bubble at No. 12, just $7,000 above the cutline. A win tonight will help her as she pushes for her second NFR qualification.

1. Megan McLeod-Sprague / 13.83 / $3,510

2. Tricia Aldridge / 13.91 / $2,632.50

3. Summer Kosel / 13.93 / $1755

4. Sydney Graham / 13.97 / $877.50

Bull Riding

A major win marked the night in bull riding for Hayden Welsh, as he continues a storybook season and is well on his way to his first NFR in 2026.

1. Hayden Welsh / 89 / $3,510

2. TJ Gray / 85 / $2,632.50

3/4. Jace Trosclair / 84.5 / $1,316.25

3/4. Eyer Morrison / 84.5 / $1,316.25