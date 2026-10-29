2027 PRORODEO Playoff Series Schedule Announced With Three New Rodeos

The highly anticipated 2027 PRORODEO Playoff Series schedule has been announced, and there are some exciting changes coming to the next season of professional rodeo.

The Playoff Series is comprised of the 60 richest PRCA/WPRA sanctioned professional rodeos. Not only are the payouts crucial for athletes pursuing a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, but so are the points that are awarded throughout the season at these rodeos.

Playoff points are a major determining factor in who punches their ticket to the NFR, with exclusive events based on those points closing out the season each September. The Wild Card in Puyallup, Wash., and the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., play a pivotal role each year in deciding who earns a seat at the NFR.

2027 Playoffs Series Rodeos

Champion cowboys and cowgirls stand in line accepting their trophies and saddles at the CINCH Playoffs Finals in Sioux Falls | Nathan Meyer

1. Houston, Texas - Rodeo Houston

2. San Antonio, Texas - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

3. Fort Worth, Texas - Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

4. Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Frontier Days

5. Reno, Nev. - Reno Rodeo

6. Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Round-Up

7. Austin, Texas - Rodeo Austin

8. San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

9. Denver, Colo. - National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

10. Hermiston, Ore. - Farm-City Pro Rodeo

11. Salt Lake City, Utah - Days of '47

12. Salinas, Calif. - California Rodeo Salinas

13. Spanish Fork, Utah - Fiesta Days Rodeo

14. Ogden, Utah - Ogden Pioneer Days

15. St Paul, Ore. - St. Paul Rodeo

16. Mandan, N.D. - North Dakota Roughrider Cup

17. Nampa, Idaho - Snake River Stampede

18. Ellensburg, Wash. - Ellensburg Rodeo

19. Caldwell, Idaho - Caldwell Night Rodeo

20. Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede

21. Dodge City, Kan. - Dodge City Round Up

22. Corpus Christi, Texas - Rodeo Corpus Christi

23. Cody, Wyo. - Cody Stampede

24. Lovington, N.M. - Lea County PRCA Rodeo

25. Sheridan, Wyo. - Sheridan WYO Rodeo

26. Clovis, Calif. - Clovis Rodeo

27. Kennewick, Wash. - Horse Heaven Round-Up

28. Oakley City, Utah - Independence Day Rodeo

29. Red Bluff, Calif. - Red Bluff Round-Up

30. Casper, Wyoming - Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo

31. Nashville, Tenn. - Music City Rodeo

32. Sisters, Ore. - Sisters Rodeo

33. Logandale, Nev. - Clark County Fair & Rodeo

34. Tucson, Ariz. - La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros

35. Castle Rock, Colo. - Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

36. Guymon, Okla. - Pioneer Days Rodeo

37. Pecos, Texas - West of The Pecos Rodeo

38. Prescott, Ariz. - World's Oldest Rodeo

39. Deadwood, S.D. - Days of '76 Rodeo

40. Gooding, Idaho - Gooding Pro Rodeo

41. Sikeston, Mo. - Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

42. Tremonton, Utah - Golden Spike Rodeo

43. Moses Lake, Wash. - Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo

44. Heber City, Utah - Mountain Valley Stampede

45. Bremerton, Wash. - Kitsap Stampede

46. Driggs, Idaho - Ridgeview Pro Rodeo

47. Canby, Ore. - Canby Rodeo

48. Odessa, Texas - Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo

49. Mandan, N.D. - Mandan Rodeo Days

50. Walla Walla, Wash. - Walla Walla Frontier Days

51. Redding, Calif. - Redding Rodeo

52. Springdale, Ark. - Rodeo of The Ozarks

53. Elko, Nev. - Silver State Stampede

54. Logan, Utah - Cache County Fair & Rodeo

55. Filer, Idaho - Magic Valley Stampede

56. Vernal, Utah - Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo

57. Jackson, Miss. - Dixie National Rodeo

58. Prineville, Ore. - Crooked River Round Up

59. Lewiston, Idaho - Lewiston Roundup

60. Livingston, Mont. - Livingston Roundup Rodeo

Updates to 2027 Playoffs Series

Presented by Pendleton Whisky, the 2027 PRORODEO Playoff Series features three new rodeos.

In the upcoming season, Rodeo Corpus Christi (Texas), the Ridgeview Pro Rodeo in Driggs, Idaho, and the Livingston (Mont.) Roundup Rodeo are joining the Playoffs.

Rodeo Corpus Christi

In 2026, Rodeo Corpus Christi was once again sanctioned by PRCA/WPRA, with nearly $500,000 in added money.

"We're excited. It's great to be part of the PRCA and now to be part of the playoff series. We feel like we're that last rodeo before the summer run and it fits nicely into the schedule to get all of these contestants down to South Texas to earn a lot of money before they hit the road for the summer," said Johnny Philipello, President and CEO of the Buccaneer Commission.

Ridgeview Pro Rodeo

The inaugural rodeo in Driggs, Idaho, was held in 2026 with booming success. With over $250,000 added in its first year, the rodeo plans to grow further for 2027.

"It was our goal to go ahead and get the Ridgeview Pro Rodeo as part of the tour. This is what we wanted to accomplish. It's a very small community, but the enormous support from the community was unbelievable. You see that at a lot of PRCA rodeos. The nonprofit organizations that were part of it had a lot of volunteers helping us out too. We're very much looking forward to next year with an additional performance added to the schedule," said Ridgeview Pro Rodeo's James Miller.

Livingston Roundup Rodeo

With over 100 years of history as a Fourth of July rodeo, the Livingston Roundup rounds out the list of new rodeos for the upcoming season.

"It's great news for us. It's wonderful. We have a dedicated team of people not just within our committee but our stock contractor and sub-stock contractors. We are dedicated to putting on a top rodeo, so it's just amazing to be included in this," said Caroline Billingsley, President of the Livingston Round-Up Association.

Quotes were shared in this release from PRORODEO.