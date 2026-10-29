2027 PRORODEO Playoff Series Schedule Announced With Three New Rodeos
The highly anticipated 2027 PRORODEO Playoff Series schedule has been announced, and there are some exciting changes coming to the next season of professional rodeo.
The Playoff Series is comprised of the 60 richest PRCA/WPRA sanctioned professional rodeos. Not only are the payouts crucial for athletes pursuing a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, but so are the points that are awarded throughout the season at these rodeos.
Playoff points are a major determining factor in who punches their ticket to the NFR, with exclusive events based on those points closing out the season each September. The Wild Card in Puyallup, Wash., and the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., play a pivotal role each year in deciding who earns a seat at the NFR.
2027 Playoffs Series Rodeos
1. Houston, Texas - Rodeo Houston
2. San Antonio, Texas - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
3. Fort Worth, Texas - Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
4. Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Frontier Days
5. Reno, Nev. - Reno Rodeo
6. Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Round-Up
7. Austin, Texas - Rodeo Austin
8. San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo
9. Denver, Colo. - National Western Stock Show & Rodeo
10. Hermiston, Ore. - Farm-City Pro Rodeo
11. Salt Lake City, Utah - Days of '47
12. Salinas, Calif. - California Rodeo Salinas
13. Spanish Fork, Utah - Fiesta Days Rodeo
14. Ogden, Utah - Ogden Pioneer Days
15. St Paul, Ore. - St. Paul Rodeo
16. Mandan, N.D. - North Dakota Roughrider Cup
17. Nampa, Idaho - Snake River Stampede
18. Ellensburg, Wash. - Ellensburg Rodeo
19. Caldwell, Idaho - Caldwell Night Rodeo
20. Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede
21. Dodge City, Kan. - Dodge City Round Up
22. Corpus Christi, Texas - Rodeo Corpus Christi
23. Cody, Wyo. - Cody Stampede
24. Lovington, N.M. - Lea County PRCA Rodeo
25. Sheridan, Wyo. - Sheridan WYO Rodeo
26. Clovis, Calif. - Clovis Rodeo
27. Kennewick, Wash. - Horse Heaven Round-Up
28. Oakley City, Utah - Independence Day Rodeo
29. Red Bluff, Calif. - Red Bluff Round-Up
30. Casper, Wyoming - Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo
31. Nashville, Tenn. - Music City Rodeo
32. Sisters, Ore. - Sisters Rodeo
33. Logandale, Nev. - Clark County Fair & Rodeo
34. Tucson, Ariz. - La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros
35. Castle Rock, Colo. - Douglas County Fair & Rodeo
36. Guymon, Okla. - Pioneer Days Rodeo
37. Pecos, Texas - West of The Pecos Rodeo
38. Prescott, Ariz. - World's Oldest Rodeo
39. Deadwood, S.D. - Days of '76 Rodeo
40. Gooding, Idaho - Gooding Pro Rodeo
41. Sikeston, Mo. - Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
42. Tremonton, Utah - Golden Spike Rodeo
43. Moses Lake, Wash. - Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo
44. Heber City, Utah - Mountain Valley Stampede
45. Bremerton, Wash. - Kitsap Stampede
46. Driggs, Idaho - Ridgeview Pro Rodeo
47. Canby, Ore. - Canby Rodeo
48. Odessa, Texas - Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo
49. Mandan, N.D. - Mandan Rodeo Days
50. Walla Walla, Wash. - Walla Walla Frontier Days
51. Redding, Calif. - Redding Rodeo
52. Springdale, Ark. - Rodeo of The Ozarks
53. Elko, Nev. - Silver State Stampede
54. Logan, Utah - Cache County Fair & Rodeo
55. Filer, Idaho - Magic Valley Stampede
56. Vernal, Utah - Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo
57. Jackson, Miss. - Dixie National Rodeo
58. Prineville, Ore. - Crooked River Round Up
59. Lewiston, Idaho - Lewiston Roundup
60. Livingston, Mont. - Livingston Roundup Rodeo
Updates to 2027 Playoffs Series
Presented by Pendleton Whisky, the 2027 PRORODEO Playoff Series features three new rodeos.
In the upcoming season, Rodeo Corpus Christi (Texas), the Ridgeview Pro Rodeo in Driggs, Idaho, and the Livingston (Mont.) Roundup Rodeo are joining the Playoffs.
Rodeo Corpus Christi
In 2026, Rodeo Corpus Christi was once again sanctioned by PRCA/WPRA, with nearly $500,000 in added money.
"We're excited. It's great to be part of the PRCA and now to be part of the playoff series. We feel like we're that last rodeo before the summer run and it fits nicely into the schedule to get all of these contestants down to South Texas to earn a lot of money before they hit the road for the summer," said Johnny Philipello, President and CEO of the Buccaneer Commission.
Ridgeview Pro Rodeo
The inaugural rodeo in Driggs, Idaho, was held in 2026 with booming success. With over $250,000 added in its first year, the rodeo plans to grow further for 2027.
"It was our goal to go ahead and get the Ridgeview Pro Rodeo as part of the tour. This is what we wanted to accomplish. It's a very small community, but the enormous support from the community was unbelievable. You see that at a lot of PRCA rodeos. The nonprofit organizations that were part of it had a lot of volunteers helping us out too. We're very much looking forward to next year with an additional performance added to the schedule," said Ridgeview Pro Rodeo's James Miller.
Livingston Roundup Rodeo
With over 100 years of history as a Fourth of July rodeo, the Livingston Roundup rounds out the list of new rodeos for the upcoming season.
"It's great news for us. It's wonderful. We have a dedicated team of people not just within our committee but our stock contractor and sub-stock contractors. We are dedicated to putting on a top rodeo, so it's just amazing to be included in this," said Caroline Billingsley, President of the Livingston Round-Up Association.
Quotes were shared in this release from PRORODEO.
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.