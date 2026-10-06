The professional rodeo season has come to an end, and we have seen many records fall this year. After 365 days of grueling competition, steer wrestler Jesse Brown has earned a seat in the record books.

Throughout the year, Brown and Tyler Waguespack have pushed each other to new heights. At the North Dakota Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D., Waguespack and Brown were both positioned to break the regular-season earnings record.

A five-time World Champion, Waguespack claimed the win at the Rough Rider Cup, bringing him to $205,876 in season earnings. That number bested Dalton Massey's $199,263 record, set in 2024.

That number was not safe: there was still one more weekend remaining in the season and huge payouts were on the table at the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jesse Brown finished second in Round 1, topped Round 2, and tied for second in the Finals. The standout weekend earned Brown a whopping $43,433.

When the regular season ended on September 30, Brown was No. 1 in the World Standings, with $236,548 in earnings. The Baker City, Ore., cowboy had obliterated the previous record and is now the man to beat as we head into the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Brown, a 34-year-old, six-time NFR qualifier, has surprisingly not yet taken home a gold buckle, but he has put together impressive performances inside the Thomas & Mack over the past several years. In 2025, he finished the year No. 3 in the World after an outstanding NFR. Brown banked $324,447 in earnings, $162,290 of that coming from the NFR alone.

The talented steer wrestler has finished third in the World twice and fifth once, continuing to climb higher in the standings with each qualification.

Brown came onto the scene with a splash in 2017, earning the Resistol Rookie of the Year title in steer wrestling. Each year following, he got one step closer to a ticket to Las Vegas. His first trip came in 2020, and Brown has not missed an NFR since.

He quickly found his stride inside the Thomas & Mack, where fans know they can count on Brown to dominate the rounds with fast times and consistent performances.

Undoubtedly, Brown's confidence is at an all-time high after his record-breaking year.

This season, Brown won multiple major titles, including: the Cinch Playoffs Wild Card (Puyallup, Wash.), Moses Lake (Wash.) Round-Up Rodeo, Mountain Valley Stampede (Heber City, Utah), Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo (Casper, Wyo.), San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo, and the Columbia River Circuit Finals (Redmond, Ore.).