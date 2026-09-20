Athlete of the Week: Kathy Grimes & KG Just Money Dominate Columbia River Circuit

Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money, aka "Showie," have been lighting up the barrel racing world recently, with a new WPRA Standard Record and many other arena records added to their résumé in recent months.

The Medical Lake, Wash., cowgirl won four of the five rodeos she entered and placed second in the other, earning $20,859 across five runs. As of September 19, Grimes also has the lead at the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo with a 14.97-second run, where she could potentially add another $5,000+ payout to her already impressive year.

Columbia River Rodeos

Grimes kept her placings consistent during the first two rounds of the Ellensburg Rodeo, placing 12th with times of 17.46 and 18.60. Despite the muddy conditions after the first round, Grimes and "Showie" came in on top in the finals, winning the round with an 18.01 and catapulting her to second in the average, bringing her total earnings from Ellensburg to $5,938.

In Spokane Valley, Wash., the duo clocked the fastest time of the rodeo with a 16.88-second run, placing first and earning an additional $1,680. The previous fast time at the Spokane Interstate Rodeo was also held by Grimes in 2016 with a time of 17.11 aboard Showie's dam, KG Justiceweexpected.

In Walla Walla, Wash., Showie and Grimes showed up and showed out. The team crossed the eye in 17.04 seconds to clinch the rodeo win. Grimes won another $6,133 toward her efforts for a second trip to Las Vegas.

At the Lewiston (Idaho) Roundup Grounds, the dynamic duo broke another arena record. This time, clocking a time of 16.79 seconds to crush the previous arena record.

Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo

During the Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, Grimes and Showie made another amazing run on a standard pattern. Their 16.86-second run at the Sanders County Fair Arena helped the team claim the top spot and $1,652 in Plains, Mont.

Where Does Grimes Stand?

As the season winds down, the coming weeks of rodeo will be packed full of some exciting storylines to follow, including Grimes and Showie.

After a successful season, Grimes sits No. 11 in the WPRA World Standings with $128,998.67 in earnings. With just two weeks left in the 2026 season, she is on track for her second NFR qualification, this time on the son of the mare she first qualified on.

Grimes also leads the Columbia River Circuit with $64,968.91 in earnings.