Breeders Challenge Barrel Racing Finale Caps Off 2026 with $1,000,000+ Payout
One of the most lucrative barrel racing events of the entire year wrapped up in Fort Worth, Texas, over the recent weekend. The Breeders Challenge was held September 6-13, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. With over $1,000,000 added, there was $400,000 added to the futurity, $250,000 added to the derby, $120,000 added to the amateur derby, and $250,000 added to the open 4D.
Derby
Semi-Finals 1
Joy Wargo / Chasin Tres Cans / 15.441
Dacota Monk / CT Delight / 15.524
Tyler Rivette / Adios Ameegos / 15.588
Jordan Harrell / The Angels Seis Fame / 15.661
Jordan Harrell / OE Bachelor Pad / 15.663
Ryann Pedone / Una Tres Seis / 15.694
Kay Blandford / Thiscatsaroyalwinner / 15.737
Cheyenne Wimberley / HP Valentino / 15.739
Julia Leao / JL Slicks Royal Dash / 15.771
Taylor Carver / Abitoffrenchfame / 15.813
Elaina McKinney / TY Count On Goodbye / 15.827
Jodee Miller Pedone / Ladys A Winner PN / 15.839
Kappie Bryant / RDC NoFunnyBidness / 15.846
Pete Oen / Backfiire / 15.847
Pete Oen / Stellar Goodbye / 15.856
Semi-Finals 2
Kay Blandford / Thiscatsaroyalwinner / 15.561 (qualified from Semi-Finals 1)
Ceri Ward / Flinging Goodbyes / 15.572
Scamper Hill / Champagne Goodbyes / 15.608
Cadyn Nelson / Catchyaontheflipside / 15.693
Caroline Boucher / VR Lifeinthefastlane / 15.704
Cheyenne Wimberley / Winneray / 15.715
Molli Montgomery / Heavens Gone Wild / 15.721
Ashley Schafer / HP Famous Version / 15.724
Dusky Lynn Hall / Tornado Lane / 15.773
Elaina McKinney / TJR Let It Rock / 15.792
Stormi Cruzan / MHB Famous Seis / 15.818
Jolene Montgomery / LD Lemons N Lace / 15.824
Shelby Spencer / Designakelly / 15.856
Tyler Rivette / Epic Roses / 15.881
Whitney Davison / FC Cherry On Top / 15.916
Emily Cullins / Roberta Stinson / 15.918
Finals
1. Joy Wargo / Chasin Tres Cans / 15.440 / $70,400.00
2. Jordan Harrell / OE Bachelor Pad / 15.503 / $48,000.00
3. Jodee Miller Pedone / Ladys A Winner PN / 15.618 / $25,600.00
4. Ceri Ward / Flinging Goodbyes / 15.650 / $22,400.00
5. Molli Montgomery / Heavens Gone Wild / 15.698 / $19,200.00
6. Tyler Rivette / Adios Ameegos / 15.701 / $16,000.00
7. Kappie Bryant / RDC NoFunnyBidness / 15.703 / $12,800.00
In the Finals, the top 30 teams all received a $3,200 minimum payout. You can view those results here.
After topping Semi-Finals 1 of the Futurity with a 15.441, Joy Wargo and Chasin Tres Cans (Tres Seis x VF Chasin Cans) came into the Finals in a great position. The pair had been rock solid all week, consistently clocking 15.4 and 15.5-second runs.
They replicated the run that qualified them for the Futurity Finals to within a thousandth of a second, stopping the clock at 15.440 and claiming the $70,400 win. The pair claimed an additional $7,285 for the High Stakes win and $14,000 in the Open 1D.
Before any other incentive earnings, Wargo and "Chase" banked over $90,000 in Breeders Challenge earnings.
Derby
Semi-Finals 1
Alona James / XF Tres Of Heroine / 15.322
Steely Steiner / Get Tha Goody / 15.482
Blaise Wheeler / Gimme All Damoney / 15.623
Caryn Henry / Stoli My Socks / 15.624
Natalie Stephens / Firewaters Fortune / 15.632
Jordan Driver / TRHeavensilluminated / 15.706
Bella Skinner / Shake It Ramona / 15.732
Ceri Ward / Slick Swingin Gypsy / 15.742
Janna Brown / Pita Lane / 15.758
Ceri Ward / Jess Genesis One / 15.764
Bella Skinner / Titans Fame / 15.769
Cierra Nelson / Loredda / 15.775
Jessica Leach / Aint An Angel / 15.791
Lilli Hayes / KB Tres Times French / 15.801
Shawn Varpness / The Kandyman Kid / 15.835
Semi-Finals 2
Dustin Angelle / Swingers Kandy / 15.431
Jordynn Knight / Runnin Ron / 15.552
Taylor Langdon / Kissmybuttgoodbye / 15.571
Jimmie Smith / Brickk / 15.576
Molli Montgomery / Tres The Fire / 15.591
Phillip Kenyon / Ima Mulberry Breeze / 15.712
Lily Wright / Fabulousgoldenhoney / 15.715
Tiffany Accomazzo / Wayde / 15.728
Sherry Cervi / MP Meter My Fame / 15.782
Shealynn Leach McConnell / Buggin Ta Be Shawne / 15.787
Bailee Snow / Traveller / 15.792
Jordynn Knight / Dashing French Belle / 15.820
Mallee Jones / Epic Future / 15.834
Phillip Kenyon / Popstar Princess / 15.856
Joy Wargo / M R Bougie Barbara / 15.872
Finals
1. Molli Montgomery / Tres The Fire / 15.511 / $44,000.00
2. Steely Steiner / Get Tha Goody / 15.514 / $30,000.00
3. Ceri Ward / Slick Swingin Gypsy / 15.605 / $16,000.00
4. Blaise Wheeler / Gimme All Damoney / 15.608 / $14,000.00
5. Taylor Langdon / Kissmybuttgoodbye / 15.670 / $12,000.00
6. Lily Wright / Fabulousgoldenhoney / 15.691 / $10,000.00
7. Shawn Varpness / The Kandyman Kid / 15.702 / $8,000.00
Like the futurity, all 30 derby qualifiers who advanced to the finals earned a minimum $2,000 payday.
Molli Montgomery and her 2025 futurity standout, Tres The Fire, banked $44,000 for their 15.511-second run that topped the Derby Finals. The duo added $6,512 for a second-place finish in the High Stakes and $3,421 for a sixth-place finish. They were the only pair to pull two 1D checks in this class.
Open
Dusky Lynn Hall and her futurity colt, Tornado Lane, topped the Open 1D for $17,500 with a 15.433-second run. Wargo and Chasin Tres Cans banked an additional $14,000 for their 15.538 and a Reserve Championship in the Open.
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.