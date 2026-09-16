Breeders Challenge Barrel Racing Finale Caps Off 2026 with $1,000,000+ Payout

One of the most lucrative barrel racing events of the entire year wrapped up in Fort Worth, Texas, over the recent weekend. The Breeders Challenge was held September 6-13, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. With over $1,000,000 added, there was $400,000 added to the futurity, $250,000 added to the derby, $120,000 added to the amateur derby, and $250,000 added to the open 4D.

Derby

Semi-Finals 1

Joy Wargo / Chasin Tres Cans / 15.441

Dacota Monk / CT Delight / 15.524

Tyler Rivette / Adios Ameegos / 15.588

Jordan Harrell / The Angels Seis Fame / 15.661

Jordan Harrell / OE Bachelor Pad / 15.663

Ryann Pedone / Una Tres Seis / 15.694

Kay Blandford / Thiscatsaroyalwinner / 15.737

Cheyenne Wimberley / HP Valentino / 15.739

Julia Leao / JL Slicks Royal Dash / 15.771

Taylor Carver / Abitoffrenchfame / 15.813

Elaina McKinney / TY Count On Goodbye / 15.827

Jodee Miller Pedone / Ladys A Winner PN / 15.839

Kappie Bryant / RDC NoFunnyBidness / 15.846

Pete Oen / Backfiire / 15.847

Pete Oen / Stellar Goodbye / 15.856

Semi-Finals 2

Kay Blandford / Thiscatsaroyalwinner / 15.561 (qualified from Semi-Finals 1)

Ceri Ward / Flinging Goodbyes / 15.572

Scamper Hill / Champagne Goodbyes / 15.608

Cadyn Nelson / Catchyaontheflipside / 15.693

Caroline Boucher / VR Lifeinthefastlane / 15.704

Cheyenne Wimberley / Winneray / 15.715

Molli Montgomery / Heavens Gone Wild / 15.721

Ashley Schafer / HP Famous Version / 15.724

Dusky Lynn Hall / Tornado Lane / 15.773

Elaina McKinney / TJR Let It Rock / 15.792

Stormi Cruzan / MHB Famous Seis / 15.818

Jolene Montgomery / LD Lemons N Lace / 15.824

Shelby Spencer / Designakelly / 15.856

Tyler Rivette / Epic Roses / 15.881

Whitney Davison / FC Cherry On Top / 15.916

Emily Cullins / Roberta Stinson / 15.918

Finals

1. Joy Wargo / Chasin Tres Cans / 15.440 / $70,400.00

2. Jordan Harrell / OE Bachelor Pad / 15.503 / $48,000.00

3. Jodee Miller Pedone / Ladys A Winner PN / 15.618 / $25,600.00

4. Ceri Ward / Flinging Goodbyes / 15.650 / $22,400.00

5. Molli Montgomery / Heavens Gone Wild / 15.698 / $19,200.00

6. Tyler Rivette / Adios Ameegos / 15.701 / $16,000.00

7. Kappie Bryant / RDC NoFunnyBidness / 15.703 / $12,800.00

In the Finals, the top 30 teams all received a $3,200 minimum payout. You can view those results here.

After topping Semi-Finals 1 of the Futurity with a 15.441, Joy Wargo and Chasin Tres Cans (Tres Seis x VF Chasin Cans) came into the Finals in a great position. The pair had been rock solid all week, consistently clocking 15.4 and 15.5-second runs.

They replicated the run that qualified them for the Futurity Finals to within a thousandth of a second, stopping the clock at 15.440 and claiming the $70,400 win. The pair claimed an additional $7,285 for the High Stakes win and $14,000 in the Open 1D.

Before any other incentive earnings, Wargo and "Chase" banked over $90,000 in Breeders Challenge earnings.

Derby

Semi-Finals 1

Alona James / XF Tres Of Heroine / 15.322

Steely Steiner / Get Tha Goody / 15.482

Blaise Wheeler / Gimme All Damoney / 15.623

Caryn Henry / Stoli My Socks / 15.624

Natalie Stephens / Firewaters Fortune / 15.632

Jordan Driver / TRHeavensilluminated / 15.706

Bella Skinner / Shake It Ramona / 15.732

Ceri Ward / Slick Swingin Gypsy / 15.742

Janna Brown / Pita Lane / 15.758

Ceri Ward / Jess Genesis One / 15.764

Bella Skinner / Titans Fame / 15.769

Cierra Nelson / Loredda / 15.775

Jessica Leach / Aint An Angel / 15.791

Lilli Hayes / KB Tres Times French / 15.801

Shawn Varpness / The Kandyman Kid / 15.835

Semi-Finals 2

Dustin Angelle / Swingers Kandy / 15.431

Jordynn Knight / Runnin Ron / 15.552

Taylor Langdon / Kissmybuttgoodbye / 15.571

Jimmie Smith / Brickk / 15.576

Molli Montgomery / Tres The Fire / 15.591

Phillip Kenyon / Ima Mulberry Breeze / 15.712

Lily Wright / Fabulousgoldenhoney / 15.715

Tiffany Accomazzo / Wayde / 15.728

Sherry Cervi / MP Meter My Fame / 15.782

Shealynn Leach McConnell / Buggin Ta Be Shawne / 15.787

Bailee Snow / Traveller / 15.792

Jordynn Knight / Dashing French Belle / 15.820

Mallee Jones / Epic Future / 15.834

Phillip Kenyon / Popstar Princess / 15.856

Joy Wargo / M R Bougie Barbara / 15.872

Finals

1. Molli Montgomery / Tres The Fire / 15.511 / $44,000.00

2. Steely Steiner / Get Tha Goody / 15.514 / $30,000.00

3. Ceri Ward / Slick Swingin Gypsy / 15.605 / $16,000.00

4. Blaise Wheeler / Gimme All Damoney / 15.608 / $14,000.00

5. Taylor Langdon / Kissmybuttgoodbye / 15.670 / $12,000.00

6. Lily Wright / Fabulousgoldenhoney / 15.691 / $10,000.00

7. Shawn Varpness / The Kandyman Kid / 15.702 / $8,000.00

Like the futurity, all 30 derby qualifiers who advanced to the finals earned a minimum $2,000 payday.

Molli Montgomery and her 2025 futurity standout, Tres The Fire, banked $44,000 for their 15.511-second run that topped the Derby Finals. The duo added $6,512 for a second-place finish in the High Stakes and $3,421 for a sixth-place finish. They were the only pair to pull two 1D checks in this class.

Open

Dusky Lynn Hall and her futurity colt, Tornado Lane, topped the Open 1D for $17,500 with a 15.433-second run. Wargo and Chasin Tres Cans banked an additional $14,000 for their 15.538 and a Reserve Championship in the Open.