Meet the Barrel Racers Competing at the $1.5 Million Governor’s Cup

The time has come, and the final weekend of the 2026 professional rodeo season is upon us. Heading into this year's edition of the $1.5 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., the day sheets are out, and we have an inside look at which competitors will be fighting for top-15 positions and a shot at the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Only 12 athletes are invited in each event, and those invitations were earned in a hard-fought, year-long battle. The Governor's Cup is the final rodeo in the CINCH Playoffs Series, a tour of 60 of the richest professional rodeos in the country.

Cowgirls earned points through these rodeos to secure their spot at The Governor's Cup, and for those who find themselves near the bubble of the top 15 heading into these final days, big paydays will be crucial in determining who qualifies for the NFR this season.

The Governor's Cup Invitees

1. Andrea Busby

2. Tricia Aldridge

3. Katelyn Scott

4. Sydney Graham

5. Makenzie Mayes

6. Tayla Moeykens

7. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

8. Emily Beisel

9. Megan McLeod-Sprague

10. Lisa Lockhart

11. Michelle Alley

12. Carlee Otero

From the top 10 in the World Standings, Kassie Mowry, Hailey Kinsel, Lisa Lockhart, and Kathy Grimes will not be competing in Sioux Falls. Mowry and Kinsel are currently No. 4 and No. 5 in the World, safely headed to the 2026 NFR.

Lisa Lockhart is also likely safe at No. 9, with a $27,000 cushion over No. 15. For No. 10 cowgirl Kathy Grimes, that cushion shrinks to $19,000, but is still substantial.

The last five spots in the World Standings are where the biggest fight lies. Megan McLeod-Sprague, Katelyn Scott, Tricia Aldridge, and Makenzie Mayes all secured their seats in Sioux Falls.

The No. 15 spot is currently held by Latricia Duke at $116,617, with a $10,000 lead over No. 16. The biggest outlier in the Sioux Falls draw is Andrea Busby, who sits No. 19 in the World and $22,000 outside of the top 15.

It will be any cowgirl's game in Sioux Falls, as these athletes battle it out in the coming days at the Governor's Cup.

WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings - September 22, 2026

1. Carlee Otero - $202,388.99

2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell - $195,155.40

3. Emily Beisel - $184,989.48

4. Kassie Mowry - $170,868.45

5. Hailey Kinsel - $166,081.12

6. Michelle Alley - $165,512.26

7. Tayla Moeykens - $160,288.22

8. Sydney Graham - $157,780.59

9. Lisa Lockhart (G) - $143,033.00

10. Kathy Grimes (G) - $135,261.89

11. Megan McLeod-Sprague (G) - $134,901.01

12. Katelyn Scott - $127,455.77

13. Tricia Aldridge - $125,613.74

14. Makenzie Mayes - $118,782.77

15. LaTricia Duke - $116,617.54

16. Summer Kosel - $106,759.67

17. Austyn Tobey - $101,940.85

18. Loralee Ward - $99,041.77

19. Andrea Busby - $94,693.26

20. Heidi Gunderson - $88,813.79