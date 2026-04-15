Tricia Aldridge Eyeing Calgary Stampede For Adios Pantalones' Return

One of the most legendary barrel racing stallions in history was injured earlier this season, and after surgery to repair a fracture to his hock, Adios Pantalones is back on the mend. His owner, the 2025 reserve world champion, Tricia Aldridge, is now eyeing his return for the Calgary Stampede in July.

Adios Pantalones Suffers Injury Early in the Season

Just five rodeos into the season, the pair sat at No. 4 in the world standings thanks to impressive runs in San Antonio and Fort Worth. Ultimately, the injury took him out of the arena for a big chunk of the season, leading Aldridge to have to switch up mounts to her mare named Penny.

As the best barrel racing stallion in the game, Adios set the bar high early in the season, so it wasn’t without struggle that Aldridge had to sideline him. Thankfully, her quick work allowed him to get into surgery promptly, leading to a faster recovery.

The injury happened back in February, so aiming for a return in July seems manageable for the pair. In the meantime, Aldrige is still earning some checks while waiting to get back into the arena with Adios. Only time will tell just how far this injury to Adios sets her back, but she doesn’t seem to mind, as long as he recovers.

In an update on social media, Red Hot Barrel Horses addressed continuing rumors surrounding the great stallion.

“Lots of rumors still about Adios retiring…. Not anytime soon! He is sound, as has been the whole time. Surgery was just the best course of action for long term (so that he doesn’t get arthritis, etc.)”

Resting Up For Summer Rodeos

Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones | Nathan Meyer Photography

His return to the arena is crucial for Aldridge as she heads into the rest of the season. Despite taking Penny to her most recent rodeos, she’s fallen in the world standings. Adios is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of horse, and the pair was unstoppable in their first professional rodeo season together in 2025.

Landing as the reserve world champion, the duo earned a staggering $245,000 at the National Finals Rodeo and earned over $500,000 throughout the season together. He became the most winning stallion of all time just two years into his career, and Aldridge is determined not to let this injury hinder him in the long run.

Despite this setback early in the season, Aldridge continues to be on fire in the arena. Although she has a less-experienced mount beneath her, she still ranks in the top 15. Fans everywhere are praying that Adios recovers and returns to the arena, hopefully with plenty of time to earn some cash and head to Las Vegas come December.