Pair of Former Futurity Standouts Top WPRA Western Regional Calgary Qualifier

It was an action-packed weekend in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), where members battled it out in Salina, Utah, for a chance to compete at the iconic Calgary Stampede in 2026. The WPRA Western Regional in Salina, Utah, hosted barrel racing and breakaway roping qualifiers, as well as card-holder and open competitions.

2026 Calgary Stampede Qualifier

Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos | Photo by Amanda Dilworth of Western Edge Photography

With over 130 entries, the roster was stacked with many of the best teams in the business, including many former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers. In Round 1, Jimmie Smith edged out Kathy Grimes by just one-one-thousandth of a second for the win.

Grimes and her consistent winner, KG Just Money, are fresh off the great gelding's futurity season and could be making a run at their first NFR. Grimes qualified for the NFR a decade ago on "Showie's" dam. The incredible pair swept the average race by four-tenths of a second.

In Round 2, Grimes and Showie clocked the fastest time of the weekend, and the only sub-15-second run of the event, with a 14.970.

Tipped barrels plagued many contestants, who were laying it all on the line in the fierce competition. Ultimately, the qualifying positions were earned by Grimes and Michelle Alley. Alley and her great mare Lipstick N Stilletos ended up one hole out of the money in Round 1, but placed fourth in Round 2, finishing second in the Average.

Round 1

Jimmie Smith / 15.236 / $2,124.15 Kathy Grimes / 15.237 / $1,820.70 Ashley Castleberry / 15.242 / $1,517.25 McKenna Coronado / 15.337 / $1,314.95 Jimmie Smith / 15.353 / $1,011.50 Sydney Graham / 15.357 / $809.20 Teri Bangart / 15.368 / $606.90 Kit Johnson / 15.406 / $404.60 Jana Bean / 15.413 / $303.45 Ivy Hurst / 15.482 / $202.30

Round 2

Kathy Grimes / 14.970 / $2,124.15 Jana Bean / 15.064 / $1,820.70 Emma Smith / 15.084 / $1,517.25 Michelle Alley / 15.117 / $1,314.95 McKinlee Kellett / 15.183 / $1,011.50 Kariann Cross / 15.191 / $809.20 Sherry Cervi / 15.193 / $606.90 Krystal Dillman / 15.212 / $404.60 Morgan Bagnell / 15.265 / $303.45 Morgan Bagnell / 15.292 / $202.30

Average

Kathy Grimes / 30.207 Michelle Alley / 30.616 Sydney Graham / 30.660 Jimmie Smith / 30.673 McKenna Coronado / 30.674 Sherry Cervi / 30.742 Ashley Castleberry / 30.754 Jimmie Smith / 30.815 Jana Bean / 30.824 Teri Bangart / 30.896

Card Holder Race

Young gun Gracen Harman started her 2026 season off with a huge win at the WPRA Finals in Waco, Texas. She has continued to hold onto a top 10 position in the World Standings and topped Round 1 with the fastest time of Saturday's competition.

On Sunday, Grimes' blistering fast 14.9 topped Round 2 and led her to the Average win. For Grimes, who opted to attend the qualifier, rather than the VGBRA Barrel Daze Futurity, just 80 miles from her home in Washington, the weekend paid off massively.

A veterinarian who manages her own breeding program, Grimes chose to step away during the peak of breeding season to travel to Utah. The decision paid dividends, as she earned spots to compete at both the Calgary Stampede and the Days of '47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City in 2026.

She and Showie banked over $10,000 at the event, and a portion of those earnings will count towards her position in the 2026 World Standings. Following a win the weekend prior in Redmond, Ore., the duo was ranked No. 14 and will continue to climb.

Round 1

Gracen Harman / 15.169 / $1,768.03 Kathy Grimes / 15.237 / $1,515.45 Ashley Castleberry / 15.242 / $1,262.88 McKenna Coronado / 15.337 / $1,094.49 Jimmie Smith / 15.353 / $841.92 Sydney Graham / 15.357 / $673.53 Teri Bangart / 15.368 / $505.15 Kit Johnson / 15.406 / $336.77 Ivy Hurst / 15.482 / $252.58 Michelle Alley / 15.499 / $168.38

Round 2

Kathy Grimes / 14.970 / $1,768.03 Jana Bean / 15.064 / $1,515.45 Emma Smith / 15.084 / $1,262.88 Michelle Alley / 15.117 / $1,094.49 Kariann Cross / 15.191 / $841.92 Sherry Cervi / 15.193 / $673.53 Krystal Dillman / 15.212 / $505.15 Jordan Driver / 15.231 / $336.77 Morgan Bagnell / 15.292 / $252.58 Sydney Graham / 15.303 / $168.38

Average

Kathy Grimes / 30.207 / $1,768.03 Michelle Alley / 30.616 / $1,515.45 Sydney Graham / 30.660 / $1,262.88 McKenna Coronado / 30.674 / $1,094.49 Sherry Cervi / 30.742 / $841.92 Ashley Castleberry / 30.754 / $673.53 Jimmie Smith / 30.815 / $505.15 Teri Bangart / 30.896 / $336.77 Jordynn Knight / 30.925 / $252.58 Ivy Hurst / 30.933 / $168.38