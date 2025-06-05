New Roping Team Kicks Off Partnership With PRCA World Record Tying Run
Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake recently debuted their partnership this past weekend, and it couldn't have gone better. The pair tied the PRCA tie-down world record and scooped up $2,011 a man in the process.
Flake and Egusquiza had a 3.3-second run which gave them the top prize at the Durant Pro Rodeo in Oklahoma. The strong start to the 2025 season for Flake comes after a disappointing 2024, as he highlighted in an interview with the Team Roping Journal.
It was a terrible winter, it was awful. With having Dustin, of course, I’m just trying to stay with the most positive outlook as possible. Just go steer by steer and try not to look at the standings until the end of the season and see where you end up. I think there’s plenty of money to be won in the summertime.- JC Flake
Egusquiza and Flake are brother-in-laws, but haven't roped together as much as they would have hoped. They had worked together in the practice pen, but this was their first professional outing, and based on the opening weekend results, they may have wished they had started a lot sooner.
Egusquiza sits third in the world standings with $69,390.38 won on the year, and he wants to do all he can to get Flake up those rankings.
Since I’m in the position that I’m in with $70,000 won, and JC’s in the position that he’s in with little won before last week, that’s probably a little bit more pressure. I want to get him to the NFR, and we got a long mountain to climb before we get there, but as long as we do our jobs, it’s what we’re supposed to do, then we should be able to get him there.- Dustin Egusquiza
Egusquiza and Flake head to the Parker County Sheriffs Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo in Weatherford, Texas, June 10. They will also appear at the Woodward Elks Rodeo in Oklahoma. Both will be looking to bring the heat again.
