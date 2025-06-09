PRCA Standings: The Latest ProRodeo Standings Through June 9
Another week of rodeo action is in the books, and it was a much quieter one than the previous week. However, it did not stop Stetson Wright from having a good weekend and another jump in the Bull Riding standings.
Here are PRCA ProRodeo standings following the most recent results. Full results can be found atProRodeo.com.
All-Round Standings
- Stetson Wright, $153,580.77 - Beaver, UT
- Wacey Schalla, $111,771.53 - Arapaho, OK
- Seth Hall, $58,011.60 - Albuquerque, NM
- Brushton Minton, $53,362.11 - Witter Springs, CA
- Marcus Theriot, $52,216.03 - Lumberton, MS
Stetson Wright pulled further in front of second place Wacey Schalla thanks to a first place finish at the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo. Schalla finished fifth at the same event. Meanwhile, Laramie Allen had a fourth-place finish at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, moving him closer to the top seven.
Bareback Riding Standings
- Bradlee Miller, $139,553.30 - Huntsville, TX
- Rocker Steiner, $94,364.28 - Weatherford, TX
- Dean Thompson, $89,557.84 - Altamont, UT
- Garrett Shadbolt, $77,338.71 - Merriman, NE
- Cole Franks, $69,113.88 - Clarendon, TX
The top three didn't have the best of weekends, resulting in Garret Shadbolt and Cole Franks closing the gap. Shadbolt had two first-place finishes from four events, while Franks had a second place finish at the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo behind Shadbolt.
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Ryder Wright, $143,264.26 - Beaver, UT
- Dawson Hay, $122,544.77 - Wildwood, AB
- Kade Bruno, $103,667.18 - Challis, ID
- Statler Wright, $883, 971.95 - Beaver, UT
- Sage Newman, $71,224.52 - Melstone, MT
Only Statler Wright had a finish in the money, finishing fourth at the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo.
Bull Riding
- Wacey Schalla, $164,378.24 - Arapaho, OK
- Stetson Wright, $130,018.03 - Beaver, UT
- T.J. Gray, $126,763.47 - Dairy, OR
- Tristen Hutchings, $121,130.04 - Monteview, ID
- Mason Moody, $90,717.82 - Letcher, SD
Stenson Wright's good weekend meant he moved into second position in the standings, with T.J. Gray not at any events. Fifth-place Mason Moody also had a good weekend, with a second place at Gladewater Round-Up Xtreme Bulls and a sixth place at Sky Dancer Pro Rodeo.
Steer Wrestling
- Tucker Allen, $106,859.02 - Ventura, CA
- Jesse Brown, $66,180.11 - Baker City, OR
- Holden Myers, $58,780.09 - Van, TX
- Will Lummus, $51,063.05 - Byhalia, MS
- Stetson Jorgensen, $48,955.30 - Blackfoot, ID
Not much change to the steer wrestling standings, as the top five stay the same heading into next week.
