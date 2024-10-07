Buckin Right to the Top: Unofficial Top 15 Saddle Bronc Riders Headed to Vegas
As of September 30, the 2024 professional rodeo season came to a close and the culmination of a year's work came to fruition. Let's take a look at the unofficial top 15 cowboys headed to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
Damian Brennan is "on top of the world" with $280,035. Brennan broke the season earnings record in the Saddle Bronc Riding during the 2024 Governor's Cup. This will be his second trip to the NFR. At age 25, the cowboy hails from Australia - Injune, Queensland, to be precise. Brennan won over $166,000 at the 2023 NFR, placing in seven rounds, fourth in the average, and finishing fifth in the World. He has been on a roll in 2024, winning Houston, Fort Worth, Greeley, and several other large rodeos.
In 2nd, Ryder Wright has amassed $251,262 in season earnings. This will mark his ninth consecutive NFR qualification. Wright has two World Champion titles (2017, 2020) and one NFR Average title (2020). The 26 year old is from Beaver, Utah and has over $2 million in career earnings. In 2024, he had a lengthy win list including Puyallup, San Angelo, and Tremonton.
Kade Bruno of Challis, Idaho, currently sits 3rd. The 24 year old has $227,123 in season earnings and this will be his third consecutive NFR appearance. In 2024, he earned titles at the Calgary Stampede, St. Paul, and Caldwell. In 2023, he ended the season third in the World Standings, placing in four rounds and the average at the NFR.
With $219,784, Wyatt Casper is 4th. The 28 year old cowboy from Miami, Texas, will make his fifth consecutive NFR appearance. Approaching $1 million in career earnings, Casper notched several large wins, including Ellensburg, Salinas, and the Xtreme Bronc Finals. In 2023, he placed in five rounds at the NFR and in 2020, he finished second in the World Standings.
Brody Cress is currently 5th at $213,988. At age 28, the Hillsdale, Wyoming, native will compete in his eighth straight NFR. Earning over $180,000 at the NFR in 2023, Cress has been a top contender in the average and round wins in years past. He has career earnings of nearly $1.8 million and three NFR Average titles (2017, 2019, 2021). In 2024, his win list is lengthy, including Bremerton, Kennewick, and Dodge City. He has finished 2nd in the World Standings twice (2017, 2019) and 3rd twice (2020, 2021).
In 6th, Zeke Thurston has $211,385 in season earnings. At age 30, the Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, cowboy has four World Championships (2016, 2019, 2022, 2023) and three NFR Average titles (2016, 2022, 2023) to his name. Thurston will appear at his tenth straight NFR in December. In 2023, he earned over $234,000 at the NFR and his lifetime earnings are $2.43 million. In 2024, he earned wins at Spanish Fork, Red Lodge, Redding, and many others.
Lefty Holman sits 7th with $207,735. This will mark his fourth NFR qualification. The 25 year old cowboy from Visalia, California, is approaching $1 million in career earnings. Holman earned over $165,000 at the 2023 NFR and finished second in the World in 2022. Holman notched wins in Ventura and the California Circuit Finals in 2024.
With season earnings of $187,940, Sage Newman is 8th. He will make his fourth consecutive NFR appearance. At age 26, the Melstone, Montana, cowboy has $876,986 in career earnings. Earning over $150,000 at the NFR in 2023, he finished second in the World. In 2024, he earned wins at the NFR Open, Belle Fourche, and Billings.
Currently 9th, Statler Wright has $172,824 in season earnings. The 21 year old cowboy from Beaver, Utah, is making his first NFR appearance. In 2023, he finished 19th in the World and in 2022, he finished 20th. He has earned wins at the Roughrider Cup, Idaho Falls, and Heber City in 2024.
Dawson Hay is 10th with $147,858 in season earnings. At age 26, this will mark his fifth NFR qualification. The Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, cowboy has $844,350 in career earnings. In 2024, he earned wins at Strathmore, Livermore, and Miles City.
In 11th, Kolby Wanchuk has earned $139,743. This will be his third NFR appearance. The 28 year old cowboy from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, has career earnings of $582,701. In 2024, he racked several wins, including Lewistown, Wolf Point, and Scottsdale. He has been a contender in the rounds and average at the NFR in years past.
Brody Wells is headed to his first NFR 12th in the World with $135,803. The 23 year old cowboy is from Powell, Wyoming. In 2024, he earned wins at San Bernadino, Poway, and White Sulphur Springs. In 2022, he won the Mountain States Circuit Finals and ended up 35th in the World Standings.
Currently 13th in the World, Zachary Dallas earned $129,157 in career earnings. The 22 year old cowboy hails from Las Cruces, New Mexico. Unofficially, he will be the Rookie of the Year in 2024. He notched wins at Elgin, Ponoka, and Kissimmee this year.
Ben Andersen has $127,285 in season earnings and sits 14th. This will be his third NFR qualification. At age 25, the Eckville, Alberta, Canada, cowboy has $400,569 in career earnings. In 2024, he won Helena.
Logan Hay wraps up the top 15 at $127,250. This will be his second appearance at the NFR. Hailing from Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, the 27 year old cowboy has career earnings of $546,567. In 2024, he earned wins at Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and Wildwood. At his most recent NFR in 2022, he finished third in the World and second in the NFR average.