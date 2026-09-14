Wild Card Shakes Up World Standings Race in Puyallup on Championship Sunday

The final day of rodeo in Puyallup, Wash., brought huge paydays to the table for the professional athletes of the PRCA and WPRA. Many cowboys and cowgirls who found themselves "on the bubble" and fighting for a spot inside the top 15 came through with clutch performances at the Wild Card CINCH Playoffs Tour rodeo.

Not only did the top four athletes in each event punch their ticket to the Finals round immediately following the Semi-Finals in Puyallup, they are also automatically advancing to the extremely lucrative Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., later this month.

Bareback Riding

When it came down to the electric Finals, Keenan Hayes and Jess Pope were unstoppable. Although both cowboys were in a good position coming into the rodeo, a $7,200 check for Garrett Shadbolt was the most critical in this event today. Shadbolt was No. 16 coming into the competition, just $200 outside of the top 15.

Semi-Finals:

1. Bradlee Miller, 90.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Born Feerless

2. Keenan Hayes, 87

3. Jess Pope, 86.5

4. Garrett Shadbolt, 85

5. Cooper Cooke, 84.5

6. Jacob Lees, 81

7. Cole Reiner and Mason Stuller, NS

Finals:

1. (tie) Keenan Hayes, 91 points on Calgary Stampede's Disco Party, $12,225

1. (tie) Jess Pope, 91 points on Brookman Rodeo's Lunatic Heaven, $12,225

3. Garrett Shadbolt, 70, $7,200

4. Bradlee Miller, NS

Steer Wrestling

Though his day may not have gone as planned, Justin Shaffer punched his ticket to Sioux Falls — a major rodeo he needed on his roster, as he is currently $10,000 outside of the top 15. Brown, Anderson, and Peterson are all likely safe to plan on a 2026 NFR qualification.

Semi-Finals:

1. Bridger Anderson, 4.0 seconds

2. (tie) Seth Peterson and Justin Shaffer, 4.1 each

4. Jesse Brown, 4.3

5. Will Lummus, 4.6

6. Mike McGinn, 5.1

7. Tristan Martin, 5.8

8. Mason Couch, 8.3

Finals:

1. Jesse Brown, 3.8 seconds, $13,900

2. Bridger Anderson, 4.2, $10,550

3. Seth Peterson, 4.9, $7,200

4. Justin Shaffer, NT

Team Roping

Another "wild card" event, team roping, will certainly shake up after the weekend. Luke Brown and Hunter Koch needed to win big coming into today, as they are both outside the top 20, and they delivered. Young gun James Arviso paired up early this season with veteran Levi Lord, and the duo tied at the top with one of the most decorated teams in the history of the sport, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira.

Semi-Finals:

1. Garrett Tonozzi/Trey Yates, 5.3 seconds

2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.4

3. James Arviso/Levi Lord, 5.6

4. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 6.2

5. Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell, 10.6

6. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 14.8

7. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake and Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning, NT

Finals:

1. (tie) James Arviso/Levi Lord and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1 seconds, $12,225 each

3. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.5, $7,200

4. Garrett Tonozzi/Trey Yates, NT

Saddle Bronc Riding

Reigning World Champion Statler Wright has been outside the top 15, but his performance in Puyallup proves he is determined to change that. Zac Dallas has also been battling hard to get off the bubble, and big checks in the Finals will be a huge boost for both athletes.

Semi-Finals:

1. Statler Wright, 88.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Coudy Skies

2. Ryder Wright, 88

3. Zachary Dallas, 87.5

4. (tie) Gus Gaillard and Waitley Sharon, 86 each

6. Wyatt Casper, 84

7. Zeke Thurston, 82.5

8. Sage Newman, 81

Finals:

1. Ryder Wright, 88 points on Korkow Rodeos' Rubber Match, $13,900

2. Zachary Dallas, 86, $10,550

3. Statler Wright, 85, $7,200

4. Waitley Sharon, NS

Tie-Down Roping

Shad Mayfield swept the two long rounds and held on for a qualification to Sioux Falls, though he did not pull a check in the Finals. Trevor Hale and Ty Harris are still battling it out to maintain top 15 positions, so their checks from Puyallup will be key to the end of the season.

Semi-Finals:

1. Ty Harris, 7.7 seconds

2. Riley Mason Webb, 8.0

3. Shad Mayfield, 8.6

4. Trevor Hale, 8.9

5. Cory Solomon, 19.7

6. Brodey Clemons, 20.2

7. Cole Clemons and Joel Harris, NT

Finals:

1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.3 seconds, $13,900

2. Trevor Hale, 8.4, $10,550

3. Ty Harris, 10.0, $7,200

4. Shad Mayfield, NT

Barrel Racing

Michelle Alley was flawless in Puyallup, putting together multiple sub-14-second runs, including one of the fastest times of the entire weekend in standing water. It appeared ground professinals sealed the arena prior to a full day of rain, resulting in safe and fast ground conditions, despite the splashing.

Lisa Lockhart and Megan McLeod-Sprague both came through strong to the Finals, as both cowgirls are far from safe in this top 15 race. Lockhart was outside of the top 15 coming into the Wild Card, but her paydays in Puyallup will change that.

Semi-Finals:

1. Michelle Alley, 13.82 seconds

2. Carlee Otero, 14.09

3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.25

4. Lisa Lockhart, 14.36

5. Heidi Gunderson, 14.38, $1,600

6. Tayla Moeykens, 14.53, $1,600

7. Summer Kosel, 20.53, $1,600

8. Sydney Graham, 22.51, $1,600

Finals:

1. Carlee Otero, 13.85 seconds, $13,900

2. Michelle Alley, 14.15, $10,550

3. Lisa Lockhart, 19.19, $7,200

4. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 19.27, $3,850

Breakaway Roping

It was a huge day for Jackie Crawford, who was far outside of the top 15 coming into the Wild Card Puyallup Rodeo. She and Jill Tanner desperately needed to win big, and they both capitalized in Washington.

Semi-Finals:

1. Haiden Thompson, 2.4 seconds

2. (tie) Josie Conner and Jackie Crawford, 2.5 each

4. Jill Tanner, 2.9

5. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 3.1

6. Maddy Jacobs, 6.1

7. Kinlie Brennise and Jordi Edens-Mitchell, NT

Finals:

1. (tie) Josie Conner and Jackie Crawford, 2.6 seconds, $12,225 each

3. Jill Tanner, 12.8, $7,200

4. Haiden Thompson, NT

Bull Riding

John Crimber has been unstoppable, even in the face of injury, as he pursues his first NFR. Jace Trosclair has desperately needed things to fall his way, and now a qualification to Sioux Falls will alleviate some of that stress.

Semi-Finals:

1. John Crimber, 89 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Trailer Trash

2. Colten Fritzlan, 88

3. Dakota Hill, 87.5

4. Jace Trosclair, 87

5. TJ Gray, Tristen Hutchings, Colorado Kid Mackey and Lane Vaughan, NS

Finals:

1. John Crimber, 87 points on Brookman Rodeo's Splittin Tens, $13,900

2. Colten Fritzlan, 85.5, $10,550

3. Dakota Hill and Jace Trosclair, NS