Calgary Stampede 2024: The Battle of Champions Begins
The Calgary Stampede kicks off Friday, July 5. Thirty contestants compete in different 'pools': Pool A, Pool, B, and Pool C. Each contestant gets the opportunity to compete three times within their respective pool. The top four contestants from each pool of 10 advance to the Semi-Finals on July 14. The top four contestants from the Semi-Finals then compete back-to-back on July 14 in the Showdown Round, where the winner takes home $50,000.
Saddle Bronc Riding
The Hay and Wright last names have longstanding history with the Calgary Stampede. Rod Hay, father of Dawson and Logan, won the saddle bronc in 1994,1999, 2002, and 2005. Rod's brother, Denny, also won it in 1998. The past two Calgary champions are both Hay's as well. The oldest Hay brother, Logan, won it in 2022. Last year, the younger Dawson took home the $50,000. Three Wright's made the 2024 lineup: Statler, Stetson, and Ryder. Ryder won this event himself in 2018. Their father Cody also boasts two Calgary titles on his extensive resume. One, however, cannot leave Zeke Thurston's name out of the conversation when it comes to Canadian saddle bronc riding. Thurston, the reigning PRCA World Champion, won the Calgary Stampede three consecutive times (2015, 2016, 2017). Thurston barely missed making last year's Showdown Round, tying for fifth place. Thurston currently ranks 10th in the world standings. He not only has a title to defend but also one to win.
Bareback Riding
The roster in the bareback riding consists of several past Calgary champions: Kade Sonnier (2023), Rocker Steiner (2022), Tanner Aus (2019), Richie Champion (2017, 2018), and Clint Laye (2015). Steiner ranks highest in the PRCA world standings out of these past champions. Kade Sonnier, the 2023 Calgary Stampede champion, finds himself No. 27 in the world standings. Sonnier needs to make a jump, and he clearly knows how to execute at the Stampede grounds.
Bull Riding
The bull riding also includes former Calgary champions: Jared Parsonage (2023), Jordan Hansen (2021), Cody Teel (2016), and Sage Kimzey (2015, 2017, 2019). Ky Hamilton, the 2023 PRCA Bull Riding World Champion, got the invitation to Calgary. Hamilton has been sidelined from a shoulder injury that finally came to a head during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Hamilton, roughly two months removed from surgery, hopes to be ready for the 4th of July. Ky says "[he will] make sure it's [his shoulder] right" before making his comeback. A pent-up champion like Hamilton burns hot. If he feels ready, he will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with.
Steer Wrestling
Scott Guenthner, Will Lummus, Stetson Jorgensen, and Kyle Irwin—the past four Calgary Stampede— will compete against PRCA World Champions Jacob Edler (2020), Ty Erickson (2019), and Tyler Pearson (2017). With extensive resumes like Elder, Erickson, and Pearson; one understands the stoutness of Calgary's competition year-to-year. These veteran competitors share a missing notch in their belt and no career feels complete without a Calgary title.
Tie Down Roping
Canada's very own super looper and previous Calgary champion, Beau Cooper, faces the offspring of the original super looper, Tuf Cooper. Tuf Cooper's two Calgary titles (2011, 2018) speak to the longevity of his career and prove that one can never count him out. Tuf joins several other veteran competitors and former Calgary champions: Cory Solomon (2012, 2017, 2021), Shane Hancey (2016), and Caleb Smidt (2019, 2022). The calf ropers might need to tie down Shad Mayfield to prevent him from winning. Mayfield currently leads the PRCA All-Around and Tie Down Roping and shows unmatched mental fortitude.
Barrel Racing
The barrel racing field includes the reigning Calgary Stampede champion and WPRA World Champion, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi. Lisa Lockhart stands alone as the only barrel racer with two Calgary titles (2015, 2019). Hailey Kinsel, fresh off her Reno Rodeo win, also knows how to win in Calgary (2018). Kassie Mowry, the all-time leading jockey according to EquiStat and the 2022 Calgary Stampede Champion, will make an appearance at this year’s Stampede. Kassie knows only how to win. Tiany Schuster qualified for the Calgary Stampede this year via the barrel racing qualifier. Her return to the Stampede is intentional, and Schuster wants to win.