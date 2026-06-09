Calgary Stampede Qualifier Adds Four More Barrel Racers to Lineup

The Calgary Stampede is known as the “Greatest Show on Dirt” in Canada, and there are only a few ways to get the opportunity to compete. The first way in is to be invited by the committee, the second is to qualify.

Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9, were the 2026 dates for the barrel racing qualifier. Contestants first had to make their way to Calgary and with the new travel restrictions, that was a task. There is much concern about the New World Screwworm and Canada has implemented new travel restrictions. This will be a story Rodeo On SI will follow and keep you updated.

The Calgary Stampede puts this qualifier on specifically to allow women the chance at just a few spots in the barrel race. The qualifier money does not count for any association; it is simply to earn an invite to the “Greatest Show on Dirt.”

The top three in the average of two runs, along with the fastest run in the Showdown Round, earned their way to give it their best shot at the $50,000 bonus awarded to the top barrel racer at the rodeo.

Heidi Gunderson Dominates Field

No matter where Heidi Gunderson and her horse, ‘Wonder If Im Lucky’ don’t need to wonder anymore. To clear things up, she isn’t lucky either. This duo is talented and deserving. They have been on a heater and things just keep rolling their way.

Gunderson took the win in both go rounds of the Calgary Stampede qualifier. In round one, she posted a 16.84 to edge out Jordynn Knight (16.86) and Paige Jones (16.88). Only the top 47 in Round 1 had the ability to advance to Round 2.

Gunderson just kept the pedal mashed and took the win again with her smoking fast 16.55-second run. Jaylan Neatherlin was just behind at 16.65 and Colorado cowgirl, Loralee Ward won third in the round at 16.72.

Only the top three in the average would earn their way into the rodeo. Combining round one and two, the three top ladies were:

Heidi Gunderson 33.39

Sydney Graham 33.71

Jaylan Neatherlin 33.82.

Gunderson easily took the win by more than three-tenths of a second. It will be exciting to watch her and her incredible horse standing on the track and headed into the arena as a qualifier.

In the shootout round, the contestants who did not qualify through the average were able to have one more opportunity. Only the fastest cowgirl would earn the advancement.

Catherine Asmussen laid down the fastest run of the entire qualifier to take the final spot. She posted a 16.43, a full two-tenths faster than the second-place finisher, Jordyn Knight (16.63).

Good luck to these cowgirls in July at the Stampede. Full results from the qualifier can be found here.