With over $30,000 added, the Fiddlers Turkey Run held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla., is one of the biggest barrel races of the year in the Southeast. After thousands of runs were made, one cowgirl who has been on a recent hot streak proved unstoppable once again.

Hot off a new arena record and major win at the 2026 NBHA World, an incredible clean sweep at the Southeastern Circuit Finals, and a great week at the Barrel Futurities of American World Finals, Taylor Carver has been on fire this fall.

With a team of standout horses across all ages, from 2027 futurity horse (LD Tres To First) who made his debut runs just two weeks ago, to PRORODEO winner Blings Smooth Girl, Carver has been lethal on the leaderboard.

That success continued in Ocala, where she took home a big payday over Thanksgiving weekend and a pair of championship titles.

Open

Carver kicked things off Thursday winning the Open 1D with a 15.993 aboard A Bit Of French Fame for $2,432. She placed fourth aboard Blings Smooth Girl for another $1,216.

On Friday, Fired Up On Vodka clocked in at 15.867 seconds to finish third in the Open 1D, banking $1,863. Their time carried over for a pair of third-place finishes in the Derby 1D for another $1,235 and the Pumpkin Pie Payday Slot Race for $4,617.

The heat continued into Saturday, where they finished second in the Derby 1D and Open 1D, adding over $3,700 to their weekend money bag. Blings Smooth Girl and A Bit Of French Fame also pulled Open 1D checks, finishing eighth and 12th.

In the end, it was Fired Up On Vodka who helped her earn the Open 1D Average by three-tenths of a second for $2,240.

When the dust settled, before incentive money, Carver's weekend was worth over $28,000.

Futurity

Carver and LD Tres To First started their career on a high note at the Barrel Futurities of America World Championship, where the gelding made his first-ever competitive runs just two weeks ago. Bred by Latricia Duke and out of a full sister to French StreakToVegas, "Trey" is by Tres Seis and out of Frenchmans Streaker (A Streak Of Fling x PC Frenchmans Flirt). They finished third in the Juvenile Average, earning nearly $30,000.

The pair continued their early-career success in Ocala, where they won Round 1 and finished fourth in Round 2, topping the Average and claiming the Futurity Championship and roughly $5,500.

Carver also claimed the Round 2 2D win on Frenchman Storms and a third-place finish on Eddies Lil Drama Queen.

Pumpkin Pie Payday Slot Race

Leianne Weber and Gucci Sox made their mark early on in the weekend, clocking in a 15.774-second time and earning a $7,290 payday for the slot race win.

Leianne Weber / Gucci Sox / 15.774 / $7,290 Brittany Dallaire / SWF Masters Monsterr / 15.776 / $5,832 Taylor Carver / Fired Up On Vodka / 15.867 / $4,617 Margo Crowther / Prisonerr / 15.897 / $3,766.50 Kaylee McGraw / Guys Go For It / 16.013 / $2,794.50