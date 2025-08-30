Cinch Playoffs WPRA Events Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers
The Playoffs Series and upcoming Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in just over 30 days (September 30), the Playoffs will be a focal point throughout the next month.
Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes in the standings during the final few days of the season.
Both the breakaway roping and barrel racing are going to be tight races, with the pressure continuing to build until the final day of the season. Roughly $50,000 splits No. 10 and No. 30 in the World in the breakaway, with substantial payouts coming up in the next month.
In the barrel racing, positions 10-15 are separated by approximately $15,000 and another $15,000 stands between 16-25. These numbers may seem large, but if a competitor sweeps the Cup alone, they could bank over $50,000 in the final weekend of the season.
Barrel Racing
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Katie Jo Halbert
21
Michelle Alley
24
Latricia Duke
22
McKenna Coronado
13
Summer Kosel
18
Jordan Driver
25
Wenda Johnson
15
Tayla Moeykens
12
Andrea Busby
8
Megan McLeod-Sprague
6
Carlee Otero
5
Emily Beisel
4
Keyla Costa
28
Chloe Gray
20
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
9
Lisa Lockhart
10
Leslie Smalygo
16
Hailey Garrison
30
Halyn Lide
23
Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi *
2
Tricia Aldridge
14
Kassie Mowry
1
Julie Plourde
11
Hailey Kinsel
3
With only six cowgirls in the top 30 not qualifying for Puyallup, this could be the tightest race we see in 2025. Anita Ellis holds down the No. 7 spot in the World after sweeping the Calgary Stampede. Although she did not qualify for Puyallup, she is in a pretty safe position to secure her first NFR qualification.
Things will get much more interesting from the No. 10 spot in the World down. With only $4,000 separating No. 16 - No. 22, the pressure is on for the cowgirls on the bubble. The athletes (Leslie Smalygo, Katelyn Scott, Summer Kosel, Paige Jones, Chloe Gray, Katie Jo Halbert, and Latricia Duke) filling those positions will be playing to win in the next month as they fight for a seat inside the top 15.
The battle does not end there, however. Rookies Makenzie Mayes and Emma Kate Parr are ranked No. 26 and No. 27 currently, but will not compete in Puyallup. Though the two are separated by just $2,000 in the race for Rookie of the Year, they are a bit farther off the pace of the top 15 at roughly $40,000.
Breakaway Roping
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Martha Angelone
25
Kendal Pierson
24
Bradi Good
12
Haiden Thompson
21
Braylee Shepherd
22
Erin Johnson
15
Jenna Dallyn
14
Macy Young
16
Aspen Miller
7
Bailey Bates
19
Cheyanne McCartney
4
Taylor Munsell
2
Joey Williams
8
TiAda Gray
23
Hali Williams
5
Kelsie Domer
18
Kinlie Brennise
9
Zoie Bedke
47
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged *
1
Suzanne Williams
13
Beau Peterson
10
Maddy Deerman
6
Rylee George
11
Josie Conner
3
Only two cowgirls in the top 20 in the World came short of qualifying for Puyallup, No. 17 Rickie Fanning and No. 20 Summer Williams. Williams is roughly $20,000 out of the top 15, currently.
Jordi-Edens Mitchell (No. 26), Danielle Lowman (No. 27), Jill Tanner (No. 28), and Brooke Ladner (No. 29) will not compete in the Cinch Playoffs. As they chase checks in attempts to catch the top 15, they will be looking to make up a roughly $30,000 deficit.
We would be remiss to count out multiple-time World Champion Jackie Crawford. The lowest ranked cowgirl in the World coming into Puyallup, she is only $35,000 short of the top 15. Big wins at the Cinch Playoffs and a qualification to the Cup could be a game changer for an athlete like Crawford, who thrives under pressure.
Recommended Articles
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.