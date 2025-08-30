Cinch Playoffs WPRA Events Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers

The Playoffs Series and upcoming Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in just over 30 days (September 30), the Playoffs will be a focal point throughout the next month.

Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes in the standings during the final few days of the season.

Both the breakaway roping and barrel racing are going to be tight races, with the pressure continuing to build until the final day of the season. Roughly $50,000 splits No. 10 and No. 30 in the World in the breakaway, with substantial payouts coming up in the next month.

In the barrel racing, positions 10-15 are separated by approximately $15,000 and another $15,000 stands between 16-25. These numbers may seem large, but if a competitor sweeps the Cup alone, they could bank over $50,000 in the final weekend of the season.

Barrel Racing

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Katie Jo Halbert 21 Michelle Alley 24 Latricia Duke 22 McKenna Coronado 13 Summer Kosel 18 Jordan Driver 25 Wenda Johnson 15 Tayla Moeykens 12 Andrea Busby 8 Megan McLeod-Sprague 6 Carlee Otero 5 Emily Beisel 4 Keyla Costa 28 Chloe Gray 20 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell 9 Lisa Lockhart 10 Leslie Smalygo 16 Hailey Garrison 30 Halyn Lide 23 Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi * 2 Tricia Aldridge 14 Kassie Mowry 1 Julie Plourde 11 Hailey Kinsel 3

With only six cowgirls in the top 30 not qualifying for Puyallup, this could be the tightest race we see in 2025. Anita Ellis holds down the No. 7 spot in the World after sweeping the Calgary Stampede. Although she did not qualify for Puyallup, she is in a pretty safe position to secure her first NFR qualification.

Things will get much more interesting from the No. 10 spot in the World down. With only $4,000 separating No. 16 - No. 22, the pressure is on for the cowgirls on the bubble. The athletes (Leslie Smalygo, Katelyn Scott, Summer Kosel, Paige Jones, Chloe Gray, Katie Jo Halbert, and Latricia Duke) filling those positions will be playing to win in the next month as they fight for a seat inside the top 15.

The battle does not end there, however. Rookies Makenzie Mayes and Emma Kate Parr are ranked No. 26 and No. 27 currently, but will not compete in Puyallup. Though the two are separated by just $2,000 in the race for Rookie of the Year, they are a bit farther off the pace of the top 15 at roughly $40,000.

Breakaway Roping

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Martha Angelone 25 Kendal Pierson 24 Bradi Good 12 Haiden Thompson 21 Braylee Shepherd 22 Erin Johnson 15 Jenna Dallyn 14 Macy Young 16 Aspen Miller 7 Bailey Bates 19 Cheyanne McCartney 4 Taylor Munsell 2 Joey Williams 8 TiAda Gray 23 Hali Williams 5 Kelsie Domer 18 Kinlie Brennise 9 Zoie Bedke 47 Shelby Boisjoli-Meged * 1 Suzanne Williams 13 Beau Peterson 10 Maddy Deerman 6 Rylee George 11 Josie Conner 3

Only two cowgirls in the top 20 in the World came short of qualifying for Puyallup, No. 17 Rickie Fanning and No. 20 Summer Williams. Williams is roughly $20,000 out of the top 15, currently.

Jordi-Edens Mitchell (No. 26), Danielle Lowman (No. 27), Jill Tanner (No. 28), and Brooke Ladner (No. 29) will not compete in the Cinch Playoffs. As they chase checks in attempts to catch the top 15, they will be looking to make up a roughly $30,000 deficit.

We would be remiss to count out multiple-time World Champion Jackie Crawford. The lowest ranked cowgirl in the World coming into Puyallup, she is only $35,000 short of the top 15. Big wins at the Cinch Playoffs and a qualification to the Cup could be a game changer for an athlete like Crawford, who thrives under pressure.

