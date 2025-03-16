Cinch World's Toughest Events Bring Exciting Battles and Top Rough Stock Riders
Columbia, South Carolina hosted the Cinch World's Toughest March 7 and 8. This is a prestigious event for the rough stock riders of rodeo.
These events included bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding. With only three events offered, this production still paid out almost $57,000.
Bradlee Miller stayed on the hot streak that he has had since the beginning of the 2025 season. Miller and Jess Pope split the win in the bareback riding. With one ride they were both able to take home over $5,000 and add it to their world standings race.
In both the saddle bronc riding and the bareback riding competitors had to be over 80 points in order to win money. The saddle bronc riding was even tougher since you had to be over 84 to win a check. Wyatt Casper took home the win with an 88 (a point higher than Kade Bruno).
Looking at the stock contractors, Three Hills Rodeo had an exceptional weekend. They had three horses come in first. Miller with Tequila Queen and Pope with Baby Mama took home the championship in the bareback riding. Then in the saddle bronc riding was on Feather Tickler.
Championship Rodeo and TJ Gray would team up for the win in the bull riding. Gray was aboard Kung Fu Panda for 87.5 points. He took home the win by 3.5 points above Lukasey Morris.
Events such as this one are giving athletes a real opportunity to compete at a lot of money. These competitors are doing their best to make a living with their craft and when they only have to get on one animal it makes it easier.
Cinch World's Toughest is a goal for many athletes to get to attend and compete. Eight athletes in each event earned checks and added to their world standings battle. Rodeo on SI loves following these competitors and seeing their hard work pay off.
Bareback riding:1. (tie) Bradlee Miller, on Three Hills Rodeo's Tequila Queen, and Jess Pope, on Three Hills Rodeo's Baby Mama, 84.5 points, $5,007 each; 3. (tie) Colton Clemens and Jayco Roper, 83.5, $2,645 each; 5. Waylon Bourgeois, 82.5, $1,323; 6. Owen Brouillette, 82, $945; 7. Kade Berry, 81, $756; 8. (tie) Cole Hollen and Clay Jorgenson, 80, $283 each.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Wyatt Casper, 88 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Feather Tickler, $5,612; 2. Kade Bruno, 87, $4,302; 3. Weston Patterson, 86.5, $3,180; 4. Zachary Dallas, 86, $2,058; 5. (tie) Gus Gaillard and Ryder Sanford, 85, $1,122 each; 7. Jesse Kruse, 84.5, $748; 8. (tie) Allen Boore and Isaac Diaz, 84, $281 each.
Bull riding:1. TJ Gray, 87.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Kung Fu Panda, $5,668; 2. Lukasey Morris, 84.5, $4,346; 3. Braden Richardson, 83.5, $3,212; 4. Maverick Potter, 83, $2,078; 5. (tie) Colten Fritzlan and Hayes Weight, 82, $1,134 each; 7. Jesse Petri, 81.5, $756; 8. Scott Wells, 79, $567.