Competitors on the Bubble Earn Key Wins at Pendleton Round-Up

Throughout the professional rodeo season, there are a handful of rodeos that are unlike any other. One of those unique events is the Pendleton Round-Up. Held on the grass, it is one of the highest paying rodeos of the season.

Bareback Riding

The weekend marked a huge win for Jacek Frost, who was able to move up to No. 13 thanks to his victory in Pendleton. Currently, just $5,000 separates No. 13 - 17 in the World Standings. Frost earned the first round win with an 86.5-point ride on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Missing Link for $8,443. He came in second in the finals en route to winning the average for another $8,443.

Steer Wrestling

Stetson Jorgenson won the first round for $5,598. Justin Shaffer claimed the Round 2 win and Bode Spring earned the win in the finals. Ultimately, Jorgenson came out on top of the average for $8,397. Another cowboy riding the bubble, he has now moved up to No. 16 and is less than $1,000 out of the No. 15 spot. The steer wrestling race is also incredibly tight, with only $5,000 separating the No. 14 - 18 positions.

Team Roping

Cory Kidd and Will Woodfin topped Round 1 for a $7,081 payday. A tie for the top spot in Round 2 went to World Standings leaders, Derrick Begay and Colter Todd (who split the win with Erich Rogers and Cory Petska). The finals and average wins went to Brayden Schmidt and Jaydon Warner, earning over $12,000 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Coleman Shallbetter took the win in Round 1 for $8,147 with an 88.5-point ride on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Sly Devil. Q Taylor claimed the win in the finals with 91 points on his way to earning the average title for $8,147. He has moved up to No. 20 in the World and is $10,000 short of the No. 15 spot.

Tie-Down Roping

Kyle Lucas earned $5,990 for the first round win and Chisum Allen and Paden Bray split the top spot in Round 2. Dylan Hancock placed in the second round, earned the win in the finals, as well as the average, banking nearly $13,000. First round checks were key for Lucas (No. 15) and Shane Hanchey (No. 14).

Barrel Racing

Tayla Moeykens is not backing down as she seeks her first National Finals Rodeo qualification. She made a flawless run on the grass to top Round 1 with a 28.45-second run. She also finished second in the finals on her way to claiming the average win, banking a total of $16,373. Jamie Olsen clocked a 28.50 to win the finals.

Breakaway Roping

Britni Carlson made history at the Round-up, qualifying for the finals in the barrel racing and the breakaway roping. She won Round 1 with a 2.4-second run. In the finals, Bailey Patterson took the win at 3.5 seconds and claimed the average banking nearly $12,000.

Bull Riding

Earning $18,768 in Pendleton, Jordan Spears swept both rounds and the average in the bull riding. He rode Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Diamond Daze to an 88-point score in Round 1 and Big Rafter Rodeo's Silver Bullet for 86.5 points in the finals. The win boosted him to No. 11 in the World, with about $12,000 over the No. 15 position.

