Exclusive Look at Cheyenne Frontier Days' Newest Arena Record Holder

Cheyenne Frontier Days might be long over, but Kade Berry is permanently etched into the record books. Even though Berry didn't win either his quarter or semi-finals rounds, he made it count in the finals. The 22-year-old left the Daddy of 'Em All as both the champion and the new arena record holder with a 93.5 point ride aboard Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Heaven.

"Breaking any arena record is an incredible feat, but besting Joe Alexander the Great's 51-year-old record was an overwhelming accomplishment. I'm not sure if I deserved it, but I know that day in Cheyenne Lunatic Heaven and myself gave everything we had," says Berry.

The Berry's in Bareback Riding

Kade Berry

The Berry name is not unfamiliar to the world of bareback riding. His older brother, Leighton, is a four-time qualifier to the NFR and with Leighton sidelined this year due to injury it is Kade who has stepped into the spotlight and shone. The littlest Berry now finds himself inside the top 30 of the world, and even though he is unlikely to find his first qualification to the NFR this year, he will set himself up perfectly for the following season.

The eldest sang nothing but praises after watching his little brother from behind the bucking chutes that day in Cheyenne.

"He's had a year full of ups and mostly downs. I knew if he could stay the course, better things would come around the corner," said Leighton and, well, he was right.

It would surprise most that Kade is newer to the event. Even though he competed in rodeos growing up it was in the tie-down roping. He didn't get on his first bronc horse until he was in his junior year of high school. The Texas native had a passion for boxing for a long time before he decided to take on one of the roughest events in rodeo.

As one would imagine, their father, Kirby, was nothing but proud. He has seen the thousands of hours that went into preparing for that day. When the opportunity presented itself his youngest took full advantage. It is a parent's dream to witness their kids posting the success that the Berrys have had (that includes Maci, but that is a story for another day).

The entire Berry family will remember this day forever and Kade gives all the credit to his family. There isn't anything he could accomplish without them and this is just a piece of what is to come for the "littlest Berry".

Recommended Articles