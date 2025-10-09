First World Title Within Reach for Rodeo's 'Kid in Red' Rocker Steiner

At just 21, Rocker Steiner has proven himself a force to be reckoned with in the rodeo arena. With three National Finals Rodeo qualifications already under his belt, he is on his way to not only securing his first world title in bareback riding but also taking home the most in single-season earnings in 2025.

Steiner came out this season fighting for blood. He finished last year at No. 2 in the world standings and placed in eight rounds at the NFR, including a first-place finish in round six. All after suffering an injury in Round No. 1.

Ending the year at No. 2 wasn’t good enough for Steiner, thus beginning his incredible 2025 season.

This year alone, he’s been the champion at a whopping 12 rodeos while co-championing another two. He earned the RODEOHOUSTON championship and finished off his year by winning The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls.

These kinds of wins deposited $303,547 in season earnings, setting the bar high for the athletes behind him. He is currently over $80,000 ahead of Sam Peterson, who holds down No. 2.

He joined the PRCA in 2022 and has qualified for the NFR every year since his debut, earning a spot In the top 10 in his rookie year. Since then, he’s only gotten better, proving to be one of the best rodeo athletes in the game right now.

Rocker Steiner Has Fought All Season To Take No. 1 Spot Ahead of NFR

While it’s surprising he hasn’t earned a world title yet, the story of 2025 is almost poetic.

His success this season can be attributed not only to his hard work but his obvious consistency in the sport. He has proven himself to be a powerhouse, and that world title is well-deserved.

All season long, Steiner consistently scored in the high 80s and even pulled in a 90-point ride at the legendary Puyallup Rodeo. If he earns scores like that in the Thomas and Mack arena, it is mathematically possible for him to almost double his season earnings and put him in the running to beat out Stetson Wright's Record of $686,513 earned in one season after the NFR.

With the regular season concluded, Steiner is now laser-focused on the NFR. With his season-ending No. 1 rank, he has the world title set in his sights. This would mark his first world title, and elevate him to new heights in the sport, raising the bar higher than the one he already set.

With his three NFR experiences behind him, Steiner is a legend in the making in bareback riding. Hopefully, all his efforts come to fruition in December when the NFR kicks off in Las Vegas.

