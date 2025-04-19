Futurity Horses Earn Big at Diamond Classic Main Event in Abilene
The Diamond Classic Main Event had a total of $1,288,500 in added money and prizes for 2025. The massive event included a 2D Futurity for nominated horses, with $300,000 added. The "Taylor County Events" were open to all horses, with a $10,000 added Futurity. Held at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas, April 4-13, the Futurity had 170 entries.
As well as the Diamond Classic, there were additional incentives for the weekend. Royal Crown had a $10,000 added sidepot, Top Shelf Breeders had $10,000 added, Triple Crown 100 had $25,000 added, and more.
Futurity
Round 1
It is never a surprise to see Kassie Mowry's name headlining results, whether it is at one of the largest rodeos in the country or an aged event. Although she has also qualified for the National Finals Rodeo five times and is the reigning World Champion, Mowry's career has largely been focused on training futurity horses. In Round 1, she took an absolutely dominating win by three-tenths of a second. Running a 15.022 on RDC Black Ta Fame (Dash Ta Fame x RC Back In Black x Ninety Nine Goldmine) owned by Cayla Small, Mowry took the $9,984 win. RC Back In Black's offspring have been absolutely incredible in the barrel pen, following in the talented NFR-qualifying mare's footsteps.
Several horses we have featured in our futurity content this year also earned big checks in Round 1, including Ashley Schafer and HP Hotrod in second place for $6,943. Taylor Manning and Designed By The King also continue to have an outstanding year, placing third for $4,576.
Round 2
Topping Round 2 with a 15.173, Sarah Zaleski and Haleighs Dream (WindowsDownAndCruisin x Verdaderas Scoot x Smart Lil Scoot) earned $9,984.
World Champion Brittany Tonozzi and her 2025 futurity standout, Rain Bo Dash, made another great run on their futurity year to place second for $6,943 at 15.263 and Kit Johnson rode Wolverrine to another great check for third with a 15.305 for $4,576.
Top trainers Kassie Mowry and Ashley Schafer placed in the 1D on two different horses in Round 2 from Round 1. Mowry jockeyed RP Poetry In Motion (Blazin Jetolena x Dashin Julene x Dash Ta Fame) to a seventh place finish for owner Rachel Primm. Schafer and Wayde (The Goodbye Lane x Famed French Kiss x Dash Ta Fame), owned by Tiffany Accomazzo, placed ninth.
Average
With their combined ninth place finish in Round 1 and winning Round 2, the win in the average went to Zaleski and Haleighs Dream for $29,953. A former Barrel Futurities of America Juvenile Champion, American Quarter Horse Association World Champion, and owner of the stallion Got Caught Speedin, Zaleski is an Oklahoma-based trainer. The duo made their competitive debut at the BFA $uper$takes in November 2024, where they caught a barrel to place in the top 10. As a previous champion of that event, Zaleski clearly knew that the 2021 sorrel mare had what it took to be competitive at that level of pressure. Their roughly $40,000 in futurity earnings will likely continue to grow throughout the open races at the Diamond Classic.
Manning and Designed By The King finished third for $13,728. Schafer and Wayde earned $5,616 for seventh, Mowry and RP Poety in Motion placed ninth worth $4,119, and Kit Johnson and Wolverrine earned $2,808 for 13th.