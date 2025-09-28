High-Stakes Checks on the Line: Final Day Hopefuls in Governor’s Cup Rodeo Battle

The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the richest rodeo that the state has to offer, which is why it is so tough to get into.

The rodeo only allows 12 contestants to compete in their respective events. Everybody was guaranteed two rounds, and the top eight in the average would move on to Sunday for their chance to win a $32,000 check.

It is a clean slate going into the final day of competition, and one thing is guaranteed for those who made it that far: they are walking away with no less than $4,000.

The semi-finals will be made up of the top eight from the two nights prior, and the top four from the semi-finals move on to the finals. Those who don't move on to the showdown round all receive four grand to put towards their world standings race.

A Few to Keep Your Eyes on During Final Day

Tilden Hooper | Nathan Meyer Photography

The most interesting aspect that this rodeo offers is the ability that it has to push those who were outside looking in to this year's NFR inside the top 15. There are plenty competing today that already know that they are travelling to Las Vegas when December rolls around, but there are a few who won't know until this weekend is over.

Both Jacob Lees and Tilden Hooper are going to be the Cinderella stories of the bareback riding. It is hard to believe that Tilden Hooper wasn't inside the top 15 going into this rodeo, but he wasn't.

Before the Rough Rider Cup last weekend, Hooper wasn't even close. Now, the door is wide open for both Lees and Hooper as both have qualified for the final day of action.

Gavin Soileau is the lone man in the steer wrestling semi-finals who doesn't have a spot into this year's NFR. The guaranteed $4,000 will put him a mere $300 shy of the current No.15 man, Mike McGinn. The Louisiana cowboy has to advance to the finals if he wants to make it to his first NFR.

Gavin Soileau | Nathan Meyer Photography

In a team roping field of 16 contestants, there is only one heeler who sits outside the top 15 that will be competing, Douglas Rich. The guaranteed money will potentially put him in the bottom spot, but just barely. He needs to advance to make sure that he gets to compete at the Thomas and Mack.

Q Taylor has been locked in since arriving in South Dakota, even though he had a 10th-place finish in round one of the saddle bronc riding.

The Canadian cowboy spurred to an 87.25 round two victory, which means he now sits just behind the No.15 man, Lefty Holman. Going into the final day of action, Taylor will be trying to lock down his first trip to the NFR.

Both Scott Wells and Clayton Sellars are looking to play spoiler in the bull riding. Neither stayed on both of their bulls, but both will be competing for a $32,000 check, as both sit more than $15,000 outside the top 15.

There is a trio of ladies in the women's events looking to cash into this year's finals. Down at the roping box, it is both Martha Angelone and Bailey Bates who sat at No.19 and 20 in the world standings going into Sioux Falls. Both made it back to the semi-finals on one head, but that was all it took.

The barrel racing was a little more cutthroat than that. Halyn Lide had to sweat it out until the very last runner to know if she made it to Sunday. She finished eighth in the average. Given that the final day is a clean slate, where the competitors finished in the average, doesn't matter.

The Texas native is gunning for her second NFR qualification and she has to make it into the finals if she wants to get there. The guaranteed money will not be enough to overthrow the No.15 lady currently.

The grand finale is going to be jam packed with action. The competition is going to be at elite levels as many are gunning to make the final push with one of the last chances to pull a check before the clock winds down on the season.

