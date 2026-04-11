Hondo Rodeo Fest Awards First Share of $1 Million on Night One

No more hype, the action has started. The Hondo is happening in a new location at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Night one was full of fast times, big buckers and excitement. The contestants put on quite a show for the crowd before Jason Aldean and Lynyrd Skynyrd took the stage to bring the house down.

The Hondo Rodeo is unique in that it is a standalone rodeo, not approved by any association. The cowboys and cowgirls don’t seem to mind, as the money still spends the same way. While it may not add to their World Standings, it certainly doesn’t hurt the wallet.

Speaking of wallet, each round at the Hondo pays:

1st - $12,000

2nd - $7,500

3rd - $3,500

4th - $1,500

There are three nights worth of action and when it’s all over, there is also a payout on the average:

1st - $20,000

2nd - $12,500

If a contestant were to win all three rounds and the average, they could walk away from New Orleans with $56,000. Should they do that, though, they would have to be in strong contention for the “Maverick” award. This goes to the cowboy or cowgirl who wins the most money in their respective event, and if they do, they are gifted a $50,000 bonus. Ultimately, one fierce competitor could leave with over $100,000 if the chips fell just right.

Let’s take a look at who took top honors on night one.

Hondo Rodeo Fest Night One Champions

Four-time National Finals qualifier Leighton Berry is returning from injury in 2025 where he ultimately had to have hip surgery. He showed off his classic signature style in round one for the crowd.

Aboard “Wild One” from J Bar J Rodeo, Berry and the big bay powerful bucking horse danced in the arena to the tune of 87.8 points for the $12,000 first place prize.

Yes, you read that correctly. At the Hondo they have instituted score to a tenth of a point.

The number one man in the world right now, Bradlee Miller, turned in an 85.7-point ride to win second. Miller bested J Bar J Rodeo’s “In Hawk” for the eight seconds.

Miller has started tipping his hat to the crowd while still aboard the big buckers, and that proved true on night one, worth $7,500.

The 2025 World Champion steer wrestler may not be knocking it down in the PRCA just yet this season, but make no mistake, the man is still on a mission.

Tucker Allen bested the field of “big men” in the steer wrestling with a time of 3.61. Just a few clicks of the clock behind him was Ty Erickson with a 3.92 for second.

Staying true to the World Champions taking the win, Andrew Ward and Jake Long, who won their very first World Title last year, are looking to add a Hondo title to their name.

Half of the field of team ropers turned in clean runs during night one. Ward and Long smoked a run in 4.46 to take the first night win. Right behind them were veteran World Champions Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp with a 4.64 for second.

Did someone say the World Champions were having a good night? Well, let’s just say they proved why they wear those gold buckles.

Rockstar Zeke Thurston had a fabulous time at the Hondo in Phoenix this fall. Some will remember him on stage singing? Well, he might do it again this time.

Zeke Thurston | Laura Lambert Media

The four-time World Champion would be the first man to nod his head in the saddle bronc riding, and his ride would end up topping the leaderboard for the entire night. Generation Pro Rodeo brought Molly’s Game, and she ducked and dived with Thurston, enabling him to score 86.4 points and take the $12,000 check.

World Champions Riley Webb and Shane Hanchey wowed the crowd in the tie-down roping. Incredibly, both men tied their calves in 7.34 seconds to split the money.

The win was probably just a little more special for Hanchey, as Louisiana is his home state. It had to be pretty fun to stand in front of a crowd like that in Caesars Superdome for his win interview.

While she may not be a World Champion yet, Josie Conner is a force in the breakaway roping. With a smoking fast 1.85-second time, Conner didn’t let her fiancé Webb be the only one in the rig to claim the win on night one.

Right behind Conner was Cheyanne McCartney with her amazing run of 1.91 seconds still worth $7,500.

The 2025 Rookie of the Year Champion Barrel Racer doesn’t need to prove her worth in the arena, she has well exceeded anything she ever had to “prove”. The cowgirl and her horse from Scroggins, Texas, are here to stay.

Makenzie Mayes made a beautiful run in the Superdome to stop the clock at 13.579 and take top honors. Just behind her was the 2025 Hondo Maverick winner, Lisa Lockhart, who will be trying to repeat her $50,000 bonus win.

Three of the 12 contestants in the bull riding made the whistle and were rewarded for their efforts. Luke Mackey was the best with his 87.9-point ride.

The bull he was aboard turned back nearly right in the chute and stayed close to the judges for a great view. He is a fierce animal named- wait for it - “Snuggles.” Surely there is a backstory there from McCoy Rodeo, but nonetheless, Snuggles was rank and earned first place with Mackey.

Hondo Rodeo Fest Day 2 Festivities

The action continues Saturday with mutton bustin’ and live music outside. The doors open at 4:15 pm for the main events, which kick off with the Angola Rodeo at 5 pm and the Million Dollar Rodeo starting at 6 pm. Old Dominion and Cody Johnson will take the stage to finish night two of incredible action in New Orleans.