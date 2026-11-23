Scottsdale, Arizona, is now the host to some of the very best breakaway ropers in the world. While the rodeo world has its eyes set on the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Kimes Ranch has changed the world of breakaway, and Scottsdale is the place to be.

It’s right in the name: $1 million. There’s no other breakaway that pays like the event happening this week at WestWorld. Not even the WPRA National Breakaway Finals, which is where the WPRA World Champion will be crowned.

This week will be the third annual Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway, presented by Boot Barn. The weeklong event will end with three championship performances November 26-28, which will feature the 20 ladies roping for the $1 million purse.

In 2026, Kimes changed the qualification process. The WPRA World Standings no longer guarantee anyone a spot in the championship field.

That means the best of the best have already arrived in Scottsdale, and they are navigating the process to qualify in order to earn their shot at the richest breakaway event in the sport.

Breakaway Roping’s Biggest Names Face New Challenge

Breakaway roper at Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway | Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway

The journey to the $1 million is markedly different this year. There was a series of qualifiers, including the Last Chance Qualifier, that is currently underway. The qualifiers throughout the year, plus the Last Chance roping, will finally end with a list of 211 contestants.

During the semifinals competition, there will be three rounds. The contestant list will be reduced to 17, who will advance to the finals. The top three in each round (9), along with the top eight in the average, will move on to the finals. The other three contestants come from the qualifiers throughout the year. The winners of the Coastal Qualifier Series Finals Performance, the Canadian Qualifier Series Finals Performance, and Oklahoma’s Richest Qualifier Series Finals Performance are the three who have automatic bids into the finals.

The structure change has increased the pressure for some of the biggest names in the industry to perform.

Hali Williams, who shared the 2025 high-money championship with Josie Conner, has already qualified for the semifinals. Conner, however, is not among the list of qualifiers listed on the site and will need to get her spot through the Last Chance qualifier.

Reigning WPRA World Champion Taylor Munsell, along with defending Million Dollar Breakaway average champion Maddy Deerman-Jacobs, have already earned a spot in the semifinals.

The final 20 contestants will be determined on Wednesday, November 25, after the Last Chance qualifier along with the Buy Back round and the full three rounds of the semifinals have been completed.

$25,000 Round Wins for Cowgirls

Kimes Ranch changed the world of breakaway with their idea of this $1 million roping. It truly is the pinnacle event for breakaway ropers.

A total of $825,000 will be distributed across 10 go-rounds, and then $175,000 will be awarded through the average.

Round Payouts

1st — $25,000

2nd — $20,000

3rd — $15,000

4th — $10,000

5th — $7,500

6th — $5,000

Average Payout

1st — $60,000

2nd — $40,000

3rd — $30,000

4th — $20,000

5th — $15,000

6th — $10,000

The first three rounds will be held on Thanksgiving night, with plenty for breakaway ropers to be thankful for. Three more rounds will be held on Friday, November 27. After the first two nights, the field of ropers will be reduced from 20 to 15 contestants for Saturday night’s final four rounds.

Schedule and How to Watch

The competition is already underway, with the Last Chance Qualifier beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on Monday. A live feed is provided on the milliondollarbreakaway.com website.

Qualifying action will continue on Tuesday, and the opening semifinal round will start that afternoon.

Wednesday’s action will conclude the semifinals to determine the final 20 ropers.

Championship Rounds Schedule

Thursday, November 26: Rounds 1-3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST

Rounds 1-3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST Friday, November 27: Rounds 4-6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST

Rounds 4-6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST Saturday, November 28: Rounds 7-10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST

CBS Sports Network will be broadcasting Thursday and Friday’s championship performances live at 10 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s final performance will be aired through a delayed broadcast on Sunday, November 29, at 4 p.m. ET.