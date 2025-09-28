Kinsel and Shaffer Lead the Charge in Round 2 of Governor's Cup

Round Two of the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota just finished up and even though some didn't have a chance to make it to the finale that didn't mean they rolled over and quit.

The rodeo only allowed 12 total contestants in each event, and they were guaranteed two rounds, but nothing else. By the end of both rounds the top-eight in the average moved on to the semi-finals.

Contestants could have changed their game plan going into round two. If someone was sitting well in the average they made sure to stay in it and solidify a chance to compete Sunday. If a competitor had a rough go of things in round one, then they were gunning for the round win in second go. A near $12,000 goes to the victors in each of the first two rounds.

Round Two Standouts

Rocker Steiner was the top man of the night in the bareback riding with an 87-point ride, the second highest of the rodeo. After not taking a win in round one, he came back with a vengeance to ensure that he would get to ride in the performance on Sunday.

Justin Shaffer quickly stole the show in the second event of the night, the steer wrestling. After seeing Tyler Waguespack go 3.6 and then Dakota Eldridge put up a 3.5, he knew he'd have to be fast to get the round win.

However, it isn't very often (if ever) that a steer wrestler encroaches the three-second barrier, but he did. As the final man out, he took down a little red steer in three seconds flat to take the win in the round and tie the arena record.

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira made up for a sluggish round one of team roping by the entire field. They were the lone team to break the four-second barrier with a 3.7-second run, which not only won the round, but got them to the final day of competition despite not getting a time the night prior.

Q Taylor was the first round winner of the evening who didn't have a solidified spot into this year's NFR. Going into the round, he sat No.19 in the world standings, and with an 87.25 ride tonight, he not only guaranteed a spot in tomorrow's finale, but an additional $16,000 towards his fight in his very first NFR.

While there were a few nice lopers in the pen of calves in the tie-down roping, John Douch's was not one of them. However, that didn't matter. He came out on top of the round with the fastest time of the rodeo so far when the clock stopped at 7.5 seconds.

Hailey Kinsel | Nathan Meyer Photography

The horse race that is the barrel racing was sure a good one to watch. After watching Emily Beisel and Liza run a 14.38 as only the second cowgirl out, it was hard to imagine someone was going to beat that, because it was beautiful. But, right after, Lisa Lockhart was .03 faster and looked like they were going to be the round winners.

Who else would take them down other than Hailey Kinsel and Sister who ran a 14.20 to take the round win with the fastest time of the rodeo. The fierce competition continued when Megan McLeod-Sprague came through the gate.

McLeod-Sprague sure looked like she might challenge the 4x World Champion. As the last girl out, she ran a beautiful 14.32 that was flawless.

The Governor's Cup is quickly coming to a close, but there is still a lot of money up for grabs. Everybody who made it through the first two rounds has guaranteed a check of at least $4,000 and one thing is for sure, the world standings will look a lot different by the time the day is done.

Full Results

Bareback Riding

Second round:1. Rocker Steiner, 87 points on Three Hills Rodeo Tequila Queen, $11,911; 2. Bradlee Miller, 86.75, $8,933; 3. Tilden Hooper, 86.25, $5,956; 4. Kade Sonnier, 85.75, $2,978; 5. Jayco Roper, 84.75; 6. Cole Franks, 84.25; 7. Jess Pope, 83.75; 8. Wacey Schalla, 83.25; 9. Jacob Lees, 82.75; 10. Sam Petersen, 82.50; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 81; 12. Jacek Frost, 79.

Advancing:1. Cole Franks, 171.75 seconds on two head; 2. Bradley Miller, 171.25; 3. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Rocker Steiner, 170.50; 5. Jayco Roper, 169.50; 6. Jess Pope, 168.25; 7. Sam Petersen, 167.50; 8. Jacob Lees, 166.25.

Steer Wrestling

Second round:1. Justin Shaffer, 3.0 seconds, $11,911; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 3.5, $8,933; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 3.6, $5,956; 4. Jesse Brown, 3.9, $2,978; 5. Gavin Soileau, 4.0; 6. Stetson Jorgensen and Bridger Anderson, 4.1 each; 8. Rowdy Parrot, 4.2; 9. Chance Howard, 4.3; 10. Will Lummus, 13.5; 11. Cody Devers and Mike McGinn, NT.

Advancing:1. Justin Shaffer, 6.9 seconds on two head; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 7.3; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 7.5; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 8.0; 5. Jesse Brown, 8.2; 6. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Chance Howard, 8.5 each; 8. Gavin Soileau, 8.6.

Team Roping

Second round:1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.7 seconds, $11,911 each; 2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 4.0, $8,933; 3. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.8, $5,956; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 5.2, $2,978; 5. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.8; 6. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 6.2; 7. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 9.2; 8. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 12.6; 9. Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott, Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin, Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning and Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, NT.

Advancing:1. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 10.3 seconds on two head; 2. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 10.9; 3. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 11.3; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 14.5; 5. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 16.8; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.7 seconds on one head; 7. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 9.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Second round:1. Quinten Taylor, 87.25 points on Powder River Rodeo's Bottom Up Check, $11,911; 2. Zachary Dallas, 86.25, $8,933; 3. Zeke Thurston, 86, $5,956; 4. Ryder Wright, 85.75, $2,978; 5. Dawson Hay, 85.50; 6. Damian Brennan, 85.25; 7. Kade Bruno, 84.25; 8. (tie) Brody Wells, Ben Andersen and Wyatt Casper, 82.25 each; 11. Logan Hay, 81; 12. Statler Wright, NS.

Advancing:1. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Damian Brennan, 172.25 points on two head; 3. Dawson Hay, 171; 4. Ryder Wright, 170.5; 5. Kade Bruno, 170.25; 6. Quinten Taylor, 170; 7. (tie) Ben Andersen and Wyatt Casper, 166.75 each.

Tie-Down Roping

Second round:1. John Douch, 7.5 seconds, $11,911; 2. Marty Yates, 7.7, $8,933; 3. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $5,956; 4. Tom Crouse, 7.9, $2,978; 5. (tie) Riley Mason Webb and Shad Mayfield, 8.0; 7. Shane Hanchey, 8.1; 8. Marcos Costa, 8.4; 9. Riley Pruitt, 8.8; 10. Dylan Hancock, 9.3; 11. Kincade Henry, 9.9; 12. Tyler Calhoun, 12.3.

Advancing:1. Shad Mayfield, 15.8 seconds on two head; 2. (tie) Riley Mason Webb and Tom Crouse, 16.1 each; 4. Shane Hanchey, 16.9; 5. John Douch, 15.5; 6. Riley Pruitt, 17.6; 7. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Kincade Henry, 18.6 each.

Barrel Racing

Second round:1. Hailey Kinsel, 14.20 seconds, $11,911; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.32, $8,933; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 14.35, $5,956; 4. Emily Beisel, 14.38, $2,978; 5. Tricia Aldridge, 14.46; 6. Michelle Alley, 14.47; 7. Carlee Otero, 14.52; 8. Halyn Lide, 14.53; 9. Wenda Johnson, 14.58; 10. Andrea Busby, 15.62; 11. Tayla Moeykens, 15.65; 12. Julie Plourde, 14.75.

Advancing:1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 28.75 seconds on two head, 2. Carlee Ortero, 29.06; 3. Emily Beisel, 29.21; 4. Wenda Johnson, 29.26; 5. Tricia Aldridge, 28.31; 6. Tayla Moeykens, 29.39; 7. Lisa Lockhart, 29.42; 8. Halyn Lide, 29.44.

Bull Riding

Second round:1. (tie) Wacey Schalla, on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Boogeyman, and Scott Wells, on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Hokey Pokey, 87.75 points, $10,422 each; 3. Ky Hamilton, 87.5, $5,956; 4. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Jordan Spears, 87, $1,489 each; 6. Bryce Jensen, 85.25; 7. Hayden Welsh, 80.75; 8. Jesse Petri, Qynn Andersen, Rawley Johnson, Trevor Reiste and Tristen Hutchings, NS.

Advancing:1. Ky Hamilton, 176.25 points on two head; 2. Bryce Jensen, 161.75; 3. Qynn Andersen, 88.50 on one head; 4. Wacey Schalla, 87.75; 5. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Jordan Spears, 87 each; 8. Hayden Welsh, 80.75.

