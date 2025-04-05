Mayfield Takes To Pitching Mound for Texas Rangers Representing The American Rodeo
Globe Life Field is the home for the Major League Baseball team, the Texas Rangers. However here shortly the notorious American Rodeo will take over Globe Life.
Shad Mayfield has become one of the main faces of professional rodeo since 2020. In that year, Mayfield won his first world title in the tie-down roping as well as being The American Rodeo champion. Both of these accomplishments happened in Globe Life Field. It is safe to say he is very comfortable performing and competing here.
Flash forward to 2025 and Mayfield was now on the pitching mound for the first pitch of the Rangers game on April 4! The Rangers took on the Tampa Bay Rays and won the game 5-2. Maybe that was with the help of Money Mayfield.
Mayfield is a perfect representative for The American Rodeo and what rodeo looks like in Globe Life Field particularly. The American is constantly upping their game. They are still the richest weekend event in all of western sports.
With an open competition format The American truly shows the most prestigious talent from all over the country. There are qualifiers throughout the year in many different states. Anybody has the chance to compete and win life changing money.
Tune in April 11 and 12 to watch the best cowboys and cowgirls fight for their chances at a million dollar payday.